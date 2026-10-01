& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Your Autodesk journey doesn't end at graduation. If you are no longer eligible for educational access, your Autodesk account will remain active so you can purchase Autodesk products and keep your existing files and data.
If you use a school email for your account, update your account details now so you can stay connected after graduation.
Starting at $9/month
Update and share designs from your web browser or mobile device with AutoCAD Web.
Starting at $99
Start with 33 prepaid tokens and use them to access eligible products when you need them.
Starting at $45/month
Get professional 2D drafting, design, and documentation tools with AutoCAD LT.
Evaluate Autodesk products before you buy.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling
Site planning and analysis software to plan every site with confidence, with AI-powered analysis, contextual data, and 3D modeling.
2D and 3D CAD tools to design, annotate, and automate drafting tasks in a customized workspace
AI-assisted VFX that transforms live-action footage into editable 3D scenes and CG elements. Free for post-secondary students aged 18+ and eligible post-secondary institutions.
As you move from school to professional work, demonstrating your skills can be just as important as building them.
Autodesk certifications can help validate your skills with industry-standard tools and give you credentials to add to your portfolio, résumé, LinkedIn profile, and job applications.
Your Autodesk Education access will eventually expire after you are no longer eligible for Education access. However, you can continue your Autodesk journey by exploring available free tools, trial options, learning resources, certifications, and professional subscriptions designed for graduates and early-career professionals.
Yes. Your projects and files remain yours. Before your Education access expires, we recommend reviewing your account and ensuring important files are backed up and stored according to your future workflow needs.
Yes. Autodesk offers select free and trial options that can help you continue learning, building your portfolio, and exploring professional workflows after graduation. Visit the Products section above to learn more about the options available to you.
Autodesk Certification can help demonstrate your proficiency with industry-standard software and showcase your skills to employers, clients, and collaborators. Certifications can strengthen your résumé, portfolio, and professional profile as you transition from student to professional.
In addition to software access, Autodesk provides learning resources, certifications, communities, events, and professional development opportunities designed to help you continue building skills, expanding your network, and preparing for your next career step.