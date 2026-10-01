Design & Make with Autodesk

Build toward your career with Autodesk

Explore affordable access, learning resources, certification opportunities, and community support to help you confidently transition from classroom to career.

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Keep your Autodesk account active

Your Autodesk journey doesn't end at graduation. If you are no longer eligible for educational access, your Autodesk account will remain active so you can purchase Autodesk products and keep your existing files and data. 

If you use a school email for your account, update your account details now so you can stay connected after graduation.

Explore affordable tools to get started

AutoCAD Web

Starting at $9/month

Update and share designs from your web browser or mobile device with AutoCAD Web.

 

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Autodesk Flex

Starting at $99

Start with 33 prepaid tokens and use them to access eligible products when you need them.

 

Buy tokens

AutoCAD LT

Starting at $45/month

Get professional 2D drafting, design, and documentation tools with AutoCAD LT.

 

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Get a free trial

Evaluate Autodesk products before you buy.

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Fusion

All-in-one cloud platform for product design, engineering, and manufacturing

Free trial

Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling

Free trial

Forma Site Design

Site planning and analysis software to plan every site with confidence, with AI-powered analysis, contextual data, and 3D modeling.

Free trial

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools to design, annotate, and automate drafting tasks in a customized workspace

Free trial

Flow Studio Lite

AI-assisted VFX that transforms live-action footage into editable 3D scenes and CG elements. Free for post-secondary students aged 18+ and eligible post-secondary institutions.

Free trial

Build skills to support your journey

Whether you're expanding your expertise or learning a new workflow, access tutorials, learning paths, and resources designed to help you grow professionally.

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Earn credentials that help you stand out

As you move from school to professional work, demonstrating your skills can be just as important as building them.

Autodesk certifications can help validate your skills with industry-standard tools and give you credentials to add to your portfolio, résumé, LinkedIn profile, and job applications.

FAQ: What happens after graduation?

What happens to my Autodesk Education access after I graduate?

Your Autodesk Education access will eventually expire after you are no longer eligible for Education access. However, you can continue your Autodesk journey by exploring available free tools, trial options, learning resources, certifications, and professional subscriptions designed for graduates and early-career professionals.

Can I still access my projects and files after graduation?

Yes. Your projects and files remain yours. Before your Education access expires, we recommend reviewing your account and ensuring important files are backed up and stored according to your future workflow needs.

Are there free Autodesk products available after graduation?

Yes. Autodesk offers select free and trial options that can help you continue learning, building your portfolio, and exploring professional workflows after graduation. Visit the Products section above to learn more about the options available to you.

Is Autodesk Certification worth it?

Autodesk Certification can help demonstrate your proficiency with industry-standard software and showcase your skills to employers, clients, and collaborators. Certifications can strengthen your résumé, portfolio, and professional profile as you transition from student to professional.

How can Autodesk help me prepare for my career?

In addition to software access, Autodesk provides learning resources, certifications, communities, events, and professional development opportunities designed to help you continue building skills, expanding your network, and preparing for your next career step.

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