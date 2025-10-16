Autodesk water infrastructure

Digitizing the Urban Water Cycle

Discover how Aguas de Alicante leverages the power of Autodesk InfoWorks solutions to drive innovation, resilience, and sustainability in urban water management.

Optimize operations with digital twins

Faced with the challenges of water scarcity, extreme rainfall, and growing urban demand, Aguas de Alicante embarked on an ambitious digital transformation project covering every stage of the water cycle. With InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM at the core of their strategy, the utility integrates diverse data sources, simulates scenarios, and makes smarter, data-driven decisions in real time.

Hear from Ignacio Casals, Director of Innovation at Aguas de Alicante, as he shares how the team is building a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future for their city.

Resilient stormwater modeling

Tackle complex wastewater and stormwater challenges with InfoWorks ICM. Utilities can design detention tanks, predict and mitigate flooding, analyze overflow risks, and prepare for emergencies with accurate simulations and multi-user editing for data-driven management of urban drainage systems.

 

Learn more
Smarter water distribution management

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro enables utilities to quantify network risks, prioritize pipe replacements, and simulate future demand scenarios. From real-time monitoring and fire flow assessment to cloud collaboration and integrations with operation and asset management tools, InfoWorks WS Pro provides a comprehensive solution for your needs.

Learn more

Talk to a water solutions expert

Looking for the right tool to streamline modeling and improve planning and operations with the power of digital twins? Connect with our team to see how Autodesk can support your goals.

