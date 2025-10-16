Digitizing the Urban Water Cycle

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Faced with the challenges of water scarcity, extreme rainfall, and growing urban demand, Aguas de Alicante embarked on an ambitious digital transformation project covering every stage of the water cycle. With InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM at the core of their strategy, the utility integrates diverse data sources, simulates scenarios, and makes smarter, data-driven decisions in real time.
Hear from Ignacio Casals, Director of Innovation at Aguas de Alicante, as he shares how the team is building a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future for their city.
Discover more about Autodesk InfoWorks solutions
Tackle complex wastewater and stormwater challenges with InfoWorks ICM. Utilities can design detention tanks, predict and mitigate flooding, analyze overflow risks, and prepare for emergencies with accurate simulations and multi-user editing for data-driven management of urban drainage systems.
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro enables utilities to quantify network risks, prioritize pipe replacements, and simulate future demand scenarios. From real-time monitoring and fire flow assessment to cloud collaboration and integrations with operation and asset management tools, InfoWorks WS Pro provides a comprehensive solution for your needs.
Learn how new offerings will benefit both existing and future customers.
Turn your model and system data into a real-time digital twin.
With sophisticated visualizations and simulations, a digital twin can help you reduce non-revenue water and ensure compliance.