Digitizing the Urban Water Cycle

Faced with the challenges of water scarcity, extreme rainfall, and growing urban demand, Aguas de Alicante embarked on an ambitious digital transformation project covering every stage of the water cycle. With InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM at the core of their strategy, the utility integrates diverse data sources, simulates scenarios, and makes smarter, data-driven decisions in real time.

Hear from Ignacio Casals, Director of Innovation at Aguas de Alicante, as he shares how the team is building a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future for their city.