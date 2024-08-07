How to buy
Don't let pressure surges catch you off guard. Learn how to mitigate catastrophic pipe bursts with our guide to accurate water hammer analysis and transient modeling.
Safe water is essential for safe communities. But climate change is putting water at increasing risk, from droughts that deplete reservoirs to storms that contaminate water sources.
In the face of rising environmental, infrastructural, and regulatory challenges, our water distribution modeling software gives you the tools and insights to protect every drop.
Conserve and supply every drop with fast, accurate water distribution system modeling for any stage of the network lifecycle.
Pre-empt disruption or disaster with real-time resilience assessment, robust criticality analysis, and rapid emergency response.
Demand comes in waves. Secure your community's supply with future-proof planning for long-term horizons.
No more what ifs. InfoWorks WS Pro lets you simulate network behavior at record speed and maintain multiple models under various failure scenarios or demand conditions.
Accurately represent reality in real-time, pinpoint elements that impact water pressure, flow, or service availability the most, and test alternatives. Effortlessly generate high-level and detailed reports and calibrate your models by comparing simulation results with live data.
Ensure fire flow availability and reduced leaks in real-time. InfoWorks WS Pro lets you actively monitor your systems with live telemetry data and detailed analysis and comparison with model data.
Perform a wide range of scalable and reproducible network assessments including fire flow, demand area, transient, and critical link analysis.
Pool your resources and collaborate efficiently with multi-user modeling, editing, and version-controlled tracking. Work within and across teams on up-to-date models.
If your team requires it, InfoWorks WS Pro also integrates easily to third-party applications such as GIS and telemetry.
Integrating InfoWorks WS Pro with Info360 Asset lets you create digital twins that reliably inform system upgrades, maintenance schedules, failure scenarios, and operational strategies.
Build a detailed understanding of water network pipe failures for consequence of failure analysis, incorporating advanced data such as customers affected and operational costs to inform your decision-making.
The only source of water distributing modeling software you need. InfoWorks WS Pro does not require a separate GIS platform for full functionality.
Run advanced real-time modeling and operational management, master plan preparation, and future risk assessment, all in one master database.
Sometimes, sensor data is in short supply. Find out how integrating with Info360 Asset lets you fill in the blanks with digital twins.
Non-revenue water draining your funds? Discover strategies for understanding where leaks are and how you can address them.
Learn how to design reliable networks, simulate operations and assess risk with our bitesize InfoWorks WS Pro learning course.