How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Integrated storm, waste, and floodwater modeling gives you the insight you need to make impactful, cost-effective decisions for projects of every scale. Download the two pager for a snapshot of how.
Fernando Figueiredo, BIM Consultant, Schettini Engenharia
Modeling a combined network for a coastal catchment full of steep hills, low valleys, and urban flats.
Predictive impact mapping makes for robust recovery plans that keep Tasmania safe.
Dynamic modeling opens up exciting possibilities for Central San—including $10m in savings.
Often, designers must plan infrastructure without fully knowing its hydrologic impact on a catchment. InfoWorks ICM lets you exchange data with Civil 3D designs at any stage in the project, helping you reduce design discrepancies and rework. All while modeling for both storm and wastewater, you can run your project from start to finish in one cohesive, robust software ecosystem.
Gather and analyze historical data, so you can make capital planning decisions that speed up projects and save on costs. Model sustainable, urban drainage systems with less risk of overflows and effectively manage road runoff. Ensure your projects meet green standards with infrastructure that supports, not suppresses, local biodiversity.
Let your team share data, make edits, and collaborate from anywhere with workgroup functionality. Track and color code changes for complete visibility across the project lifecycle. Plus, free up your hardware resources by running simulations from the cloud, significantly faster than on desktop.
Heavy rainfall can lead to combined sewer overflows. Anticipate overflow events long before they happen, take protective measures, and simulate their impact in real-time with emergency storm simulations. Reduce the risk of harm to both the local public and the environment.
Scale your model to match your catchment as it grows and changes over time. Change scenario parameters on the fly, and test a multitude of outcomes specific to your catchment. Inspect individual elements of each simulation with customized reporting, down to the last detail.
Get up to speed on InfoWorks ICM and all its capabilities with our video content, from beginner learning courses to webinars with water experts.
New to InfoWorks ICM? Take our free course to learn how to create models, run simulations, inspect networks, and more.
Learn best practices, tips, and troubleshooting tactics from an expert who knows InfoWorks ICM inside and out.
Watch detailed walkthroughs, get inspired with customer stories, and catch InfoWorks ICM’s newest features.
See first-hand how Sydney Water protects the environment from sewer overflows with integrated models built in InfoWorks ICM.
EBOOK
The way we plan and manage water networks must adapt to the challenges of increased rainfall and rapid urbanization.
ARTICLE
Which one do you need for your projects? Read this guide for a clear comparison, and quick answers to your questions.
ARTICLE
Learn the pros and cons of each, plus how to decide which will give the most comprehensive view of your catchment.
ARTICLE
These integrations and capabilities are why InfoWorks ICM is the software of choice for water professionals worldwide.
ARTICLE
1.7bn people lack access to clean water—a number that grows every day. Here's how we can address the challenge.
ARTICLE
Discover InfoWorks ICM’s newest cloud integrations, from improved data management to 80% faster simulations.
Contact us to learn more about how Autodesk software can help your firm take on bigger water network challenges with even better results.