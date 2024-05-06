The Autodesk Research Residency Program is a research and development program where a diverse global community of innovators from industry, academic, and entrepreneurial sectors collaborate to design, make, and de-risk the future together.
Autodesk makes software for the people who design and make the world. As digital to physical workflows evolve, we stay ahead of the curve by partnering on the challenges our industries are working to overcome.
We leverage our Residency Program to gain real-time insight into resident work, the impact it has on our industries, and what that means for our digital tools.
Resident teams are provided access to our global network of residents and employees, in-person and online events, and our advanced Technology Center facilities.
Active on-site resident teams in the Residency Program have access to the Autodesk Technology Centers, our advanced fabrication workshops where we catalyze new possibilities for design and make. We bring together a network of innovation leaders, data-enabled equipment, and dedicated expertise to empower innovators in achieving the new possible.
Autodesk offers complimentary internal programs that offer different resources and are often beneficial to teams looking to join the Residency Program.
The Autodesk Foundation invests in nonprofits and startups bringing industry-transforming solutions to scale.
Explore initiatives that empower both aspiring and seasoned developers to unlock the full potential of the Autodesk platform.
Join The Autodesk Research Community to provide feedback and influence the future of your Autodesk experience.
Are you interested in joining our global network of innovation leaders? Do you have an idea for a proposal? Learn more about the process at the link below.