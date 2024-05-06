Autodesk Research Residency Program

Program Overview

Autodesk helps innovators everywhere solve today's pressing challenges. As part of Autodesk Research, our Residency Program allows us to work directly with these innovators to shape the future of our world. 

Mission

The Autodesk Research Residency Program is a research and development program where a diverse global community of innovators from industry, academic, and entrepreneurial sectors collaborate to design, make, and de-risk the future together. 

Program benefits

Autodesk makes software for the people who design and make the world. As digital to physical workflows evolve, we stay ahead of the curve by partnering on the challenges our industries are working to overcome. 

Autodesk employee

Benefits to Autodesk

We leverage our Residency Program to gain real-time insight into resident work, the impact it has on our industries, and what that means for our digital tools.  

Resident team Highland Park

Benefits to residents

Resident teams are provided access to our global network of residents and employees, in-person and online events, and our advanced Technology Center facilities. 

Residency Program by the numbers

700

Resident projects to date

400

Current active resident members

Active resident teams by Autodesk industry

34

Architecture, Engineering, Construction

52

Product Design & Manufacturing

3

Media & Entertainment

5-axis router

Technology Centers

Active on-site resident teams in the Residency Program have access to the Autodesk Technology Centers, our advanced fabrication workshops where we catalyze new possibilities for design and make. We bring together a network of innovation leaders, data-enabled equipment, and dedicated expertise to empower innovators in achieving the new possible.

Additional Autodesk resources

Autodesk offers complimentary internal programs that offer different resources and are often beneficial to teams looking to join the Residency Program. 

San Francisco resident team Coral Maker

Autodesk Foundation

The Autodesk Foundation invests in nonprofits and startups bringing industry-transforming solutions to scale. 

in-office worker

Autodesk Developer Programs

Explore initiatives that empower both aspiring and seasoned developers to unlock the full potential of the Autodesk platform. 

conference audience

Autodesk Research Community

Join The Autodesk Research Community to provide feedback and influence the future of your Autodesk experience.

Join the Research Residency Program

