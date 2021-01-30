The Technology Centers provide a tangible platform that connects the digital to the physical for Autodesk Research, external teams and industry. We de-risk the future through digital design & simulation, fabrication, validation and education. The organizations and teams who engage with our facilities conduct speculative and industry-applied work to positively impact the future of design and make.

Our workshop facilities provide fabrication equipment, assembly space, and related expertise to research and development projects conducted by our internal Autodesk Research and product teams and external customer and Residency Program teams. The Technology Centers create opportunities for cross-industry collaboration and learning for Autodesk and residents.