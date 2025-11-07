Autodesk at COP30

& Construction
Autodesk is partnering with UNEP (UN environment programme) and GlobalABC to set up the Buildings + Cooling Pavilion. This Pavilion aims to bring together the entire built environment value chain and the cooling community.
November 6, 11:00AM BRT
This technical discourse will identify step-by-step opportunities for alignment and transparency within the industry, promoting actionable carbon assessments driven by BIM to support decarbonization efforts.
November 13, 1:30PM BRT
This session will highlight circular and Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP) as a high-impact, transformative instrument to accelerate the shift towards a near-zero emission and resilient built environment, one of the world’s most resource-intensive sectors.
Step-by-step recommendations for consistent and transparent embodied carbon assessments through BIM workflow optimization.
– Meeting the needs of one of the fastest-growing countries will require ideas and partnerships.
– Twelve is a pioneer in carbon transformation technology.
– The built environment plays a central role in achieving global climate goals.
For architects, considering embodied carbon early in the design process is key to designing more sustainable buildings and driving meaningful change toward a lower carbon-built environment.