Autodesk at COP30

Autodesk continues its engagement at the UN Climate Change Conference, attending COP30 in Brazil from November 10 to November 21, 2025.

Meet Autodesk at the COP30 Buildings and Cooling Pavilion

Autodesk is partnering with UNEP (UN environment programme) and GlobalABC to set up the Buildings + Cooling Pavilion. This Pavilion aims to bring together the entire built environment value chain and the cooling community.

November 6, 11:00AM BRT

Industry Alignment of Practices to Translate BIM to Carbon

This technical discourse will identify step-by-step opportunities for alignment and transparency within the industry, promoting actionable carbon assessments driven by BIM to support decarbonization efforts.

 

November 13, 1:30PM BRT

Global cooperation: a low carbon, resilient, circular future

This session will highlight circular and Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP) as a high-impact, transformative instrument to accelerate the shift towards a near-zero emission and resilient built environment, one of the world’s most resource-intensive sectors.

 

WBCSD: A Guide to Alignment in the Built Environment

Step-by-step recommendations for consistent and transparent embodied carbon assessments through BIM workflow optimization.

In the news

Embodied carbon: Building in sustainability from day one

For architects, considering embodied carbon early in the design process is key to designing more sustainable buildings and driving meaningful change toward a lower carbon-built environment.

