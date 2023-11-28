Autodesk at COP28

How to buy
“Autodesk technology is the digital foundation of the built environment, industrial production and media and entertainment sectors. Our ability to enable better, sustainable outcomes through our tools is a responsibility we take very seriously. As the world’s premier Design & Make platform, we have a consequential opportunity to support the creation of a better world for all.”
— Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk
December 2-10
On December 6 at 3:00 PM GST, join the panel discussion “The fifth industrial revolution & closing the carbon loop” with Autodesk, DGNB, IFPEB, and SOM.
December 4-5
Autodesk is sponsoring SIF 2023, a mission-led conference to promote transformative innovation to help us go further, faster.
DECEMBER 6
Visit the ECD Pavilion in Expo City Dubai on December 6 at 2 PM GST to learn more about “Decarbonization and net zero cities.”
Climate change not only affects our physical environment, but also impacts the labor force as well.
Achieving NDCs requires subnational action across sectors while centering equity and meaningfully engaging communities. Don’t miss this impactful conversation.
Amid mounting pressure to prioritize sustainability, new research uncovers the critical role that mindset and technology play in driving industries to decarbonize.
“The journey to decarbonization is much more than a single decision about a particular project, building material, or digital solution. It involves transforming the very industries that will shape the world for generations to come.”
— Joe Speicher, CSO, Autodesk