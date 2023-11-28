Accelerate positive impact at scale

Autodesk at COP28

Autodesk continues its engagement at the UN Climate Change Conference, attending COP28 in the UAE from November 28 to December 12, 2023.

British Antarctic Survey

Image courtesy of Stuart Webster, BAM

Leading industries to decarbonize

“Autodesk technology is the digital foundation of the built environment, industrial production and media and entertainment sectors. Our ability to enable better, sustainable outcomes through our tools is a responsibility we take very seriously. As the world’s premier Design & Make platform, we have a consequential opportunity to support the creation of a better world for all.”
Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk

Meet Autodesk at COP28

Buildings Pavilion Logo

December 2-10

Buildings Pavilion at COP28

On December 6 at 3:00 PM GST, join the panel discussion “The fifth industrial revolution & closing the carbon loop” with Autodesk, DGNB, IFPEB, and SOM.

 

Sustainable Innovation Forum Logo

December 4-5

SIF 2023

Autodesk is sponsoring SIF 2023, a mission-led conference to promote transformative innovation to help us go further, faster.

 

COP28 logo

DECEMBER 6

Green Zone

Visit the ECD Pavilion in Expo City Dubai on December 6 at 2 PM GST to learn more about “Decarbonization and net zero cities.”

 

Redefining the Future of Work

Creating a more Resilient Global Workforce

Tuesday, December 5 | 10:30-11:30 AM GST

Climate change not only affects our physical environment, but also impacts the labor force as well.

The Business Council for Sustainable Energy

Partnering on the Path to Net Zero in North America

Wednesday, December 6 | 3:00-4:00 PM GST

Achieving NDCs requires subnational action across sectors while centering equity and meaningfully engaging communities. Don’t miss this impactful conversation.

Decarbonisation Report cover page

2023 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Decarbonization

Amid mounting pressure to prioritize sustainability, new research uncovers the critical role that mindset and technology play in driving industries to decarbonize.

Green building

At Autodesk University and COP28, sustainability takes center stage

“The journey to decarbonization is much more than a single decision about a particular project, building material, or digital solution. It involves transforming the very industries that will shape the world for generations to come.”

Joe Speicher, CSO, Autodesk