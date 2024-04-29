FIND ANSWERS, UPDATES, & CONNECT

Moldflow 2025 is now available

The 2025 release of Moldflow Adviser and Moldflow Insight are now available with some exciting updates. 

BLOG: 5 things to consider when designing plastic injection molded parts

Back to basics - read some tips to remember while making design decisions on your injection molded plastic parts. 

 

BLOG: Learn more about Netfabb and Part Level Power Modulation

Enhance the quality and performance of your additive print jobs with precise control of power distribution. See how with Autodesk Netfabb.

 

NEW: Moldflow licensing for students, educators, and EDU IT admins has just become a whole lot easier!

Moldflow single user subscription licenses are now available for students and universities. Learn how to set up your university with single users.

 

Since simulations can be so unique depending on your specific applications, the community of other Autodesk Moldflow, CFD, and Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension users can really be helpful when looking for setup advice. The Autodesk product and support teams also follow the threads for additional advice, troubleshooting, and escalation needs.

Moldflow

Simulation and design tools for plastic injection and compression molding.

Autodesk CFD

Computational fluid dynamics simulation and solid body motion analysis software. Available as CFD Premium and CFD Ultimate

Fusion Simulation Extension

Optimize part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection molding, and more.

