Accelerating Transformation

Renovating a 120-year-old building can pose a few challenges that require a modern tool belt. Windover Construction leveraged digital tools to remodel the historic Cabot Street YMCA in Beverly, Massachusetts. Using laser scanners and drones to capture the building’s existing condition, the team overlaid the data into Navisworks. They built 3D models in Revit and replicated the building’s façade in Fusion 360.

Windover collaborated with New Zealand-based Howick Limited at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston and prefabricated a state-of-the-art solution: telescoping wall panels that fit into different spaces for a fast retrofit that saved 70% of framing time. When construction was complete, Windover gave the digital files to the facilities management team for a fully digitized project from start to finish.