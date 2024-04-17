Post-production software

Blade Runner 2049. ©2017 Alcon Entertainment, LLC., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Image courtesy of Framestore.

What is post-production software?

Post-production is part of the process of filmmaking and begins when the shooting ends. Across the filmmaking, photography, and television industries, companies rely on post-production software to deliver high-end tools and productivity-enhanced workflows for 3D modeling and animation, compositing, video editing, and advanced color grading.

Who uses post-production video editing software?

Coffee & TV

Find out why Coffee & TV, an award-winning post-production house, has put Flame at the heart of their business.

Framestore and Blade Runner 2049

Richard Hoover, visual effects supervisor, discusses how Framestore Montreal pulled off some of the most visually compelling film post-production VFX shots for Blade Runner 2049.

The post-production process of Arrival

Louis Morin, freelance production VFX supervisor, discusses the making of the blockbuster film Arrival and its seamless photorealistic effects, which were composited in Flame.

Trends in post-production video editing software

Virtual production to VR

From virtual set work to the creation of immersive experiences, CBS Digital talks about advancing post-production video editing technologies and the convergence of virtual production and virtual reality (VR).

Post-production for virtual reality

The team at Paris-based Saint George Studio talk about how they adapted their toolkit and storytelling approach to tackle post-production work on the VR film Alteration.

The power of the cloud

Jellyfish Pictures taps into the power of the cloud for rendering purposes, creating virtual offices, and making their production pipeline more efficient.

Featured post-production software

Flame

Tools for 3D visual effects, finishing, and 3D compositing—available as Flame, Flame Assist, Flare, Lustre

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Arnold

Global illumination rendering software

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Flow Production Tracking

A review and production tracking toolset for VFX, games, and animation teams

Media & Entertainment Collection

Build a powerful 3D post-production pipeline for complex simulations, effects, and rendering to tackle even the most demanding jobs, now and tomorrow.

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) for post-production teams

Review and post-production management software that connect entire studios, teams, and creative workflows.

