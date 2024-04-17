How to buy
Post-production is part of the process of filmmaking and begins when the shooting ends. Across the filmmaking, photography, and television industries, companies rely on post-production software to deliver high-end tools and productivity-enhanced workflows for 3D modeling and animation, compositing, video editing, and advanced color grading.
Find out why Coffee & TV, an award-winning post-production house, has put Flame at the heart of their business.
Richard Hoover, visual effects supervisor, discusses how Framestore Montreal pulled off some of the most visually compelling film post-production VFX shots for Blade Runner 2049.
Louis Morin, freelance production VFX supervisor, discusses the making of the blockbuster film Arrival and its seamless photorealistic effects, which were composited in Flame.
From virtual set work to the creation of immersive experiences, CBS Digital talks about advancing post-production video editing technologies and the convergence of virtual production and virtual reality (VR).
The team at Paris-based Saint George Studio talk about how they adapted their toolkit and storytelling approach to tackle post-production work on the VR film Alteration.
Jellyfish Pictures taps into the power of the cloud for rendering purposes, creating virtual offices, and making their production pipeline more efficient.
Tools for 3D visual effects, finishing, and 3D compositing—available as Flame, Flame Assist, Flare, Lustre
Build a powerful 3D post-production pipeline for complex simulations, effects, and rendering to tackle even the most demanding jobs, now and tomorrow.
Review and post-production management software that connect entire studios, teams, and creative workflows.
AREA is Autodesk’s official CG video post-production software community. Find free tutorials, customer stories, forums, and share your work in the AREA gallery.
Video post-production software tutorials of all levels to help you learn Flame.
Tutorials of all levels to help you learn Maya.
Video editing software tutorials of all levels to help you learn 3ds Max.
The place to ask and answer post-production editing rendering questions, and share knowledge about using Arnold.
View job listings and post your resume.