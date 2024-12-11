Outage management software (OMS) is vital to the AECO industry, supporting architecture, engineering, construction, and operations across large-scale industrial projects, city infrastructure, and residential/commercial developments.

Architects use OMS data to design resilient, energy-efficient buildings with backup power systems for critical projects like hospitals and data centers. Engineers integrate OMS into city grids and industrial infrastructure to ensure power reliability and design systems with predictive maintenance capabilities for outage resilience. During construction, OMS monitors power reliability, preventing outages from disrupting schedules. It also coordinates with utility providers to ensure smooth grid connections.

Facilities managers use OMS to maintain power in mission-critical operations (for example, hospitals or airports), while city operators manage essential services and prioritize energy restoration for critical zones during outages.