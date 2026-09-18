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AI character creation tools use artificial intelligence to turn text prompts, images, or reference assets into 3D characters. They give creators a fast starting point for exploring ideas and producing assets for games, animation, marketing, and digital experiences.
AI character creation software uses generative AI to turn text prompts, images, or reference assets into 3D characters you can shape and refine. Some tools can also automate technical steps like rigging, helping you get your character ready to animate sooner.
Creating a 3D character can involve many steps, from modeling and rigging to animation. AI character creation tools can speed up parts of that process, giving you more time to explore ideas and focus on bringing your character to life. Autodesk Flow Studio lets you generate 3D characters from text or images, auto-rig them, and drive their performances with AI motion capture - or export them to your preferred 3D tools for further refinement.
Whether you're exploring new character ideas or accelerating previsualization and animation workflows, Flow Studio offers flexible plans to help you get started.
Perfect for exploring
Explore AI character creation, experiment with different looks, and see what you can create with Flow Studio.
TAKE YOUR CHARACTERS FURTHER
Unlock advanced features to create high-quality characters with tools designed for independent creators and small studios.
Build professional AI skills
Build AI-assisted 3D character creation skills with access for eligible university students (18+).
AI shouldn't replace the creative choices that shape a character. It can support specific parts of the process, from exploring an idea to preparing a character for animation, while leaving creators in control of what they make and how they refine it.
Use text prompts to explore characters, creatures, or props as textured, editable 3D assets. Treat generated results as creative starting points you can develop, rather than finished answers.
Already have a sketch, concept, or reference image? Use Image to 3D to translate that visual direction into editable 3D geometry while keeping your original idea at the center of the process.
AI Rigging automatically creates a rig for generated characters in just a few clicks, reducing time spent on technical setup between character creation and animation. For more complex characters, you can continue refining the rig as your project requires.
Character development often involves testing different possibilities before settling on a creative direction. AI generation gives you another way to explore those possibilities in 3D, with results you can review, compare, and continue refining.
Markerless AI motion capture turns body, face, and hand movements from your footage into character animation without suits or markers. It gives creators another way to translate live-action performance into character animation while keeping the performance true to your actors movements.
Generating a character doesn’t have to be the end of the creative process. Flow Studio creates editable 3D assets and outputs that can continue through animation and 3D workflows, giving you room to shape and refine the result.
Look for tools that allow you to deeply describe a character, creature, or prop and generate it directly in 3D. Flow Studio's Text to 3D tool creates textured, editable 3D assets, giving you a solid starting point that can continue developing beyond its original prompt.
Reference images can be useful when you know exactly how you want your character to look. Flow Studio's Image to 3D tool can turn sketches, concept art, or other reference images into editable 3D geometry that you can continue polishing to match your vision.
Generating your character is just one part of the process if you ultimately want to bring it to life through movement. Flow Studio’s AI Rigging tool lets you assign joints to generated characters for automatic rigging, reducing a technical bottleneck between character creation and animation.
Consider how easily a generated character can go from a static asset to an animated performance. Flow Studio’s markerless AI Motion Capture tool captures body, face, and hand movement directly from footage, without suits or markers, making it easier to bring generated characters to life through live-action performance.
Look for AI character creation software that gives you editable 3D assets rather than treating generation as the end of the process. Editable characters give you more flexibility to refine your results and continue developing them for animation and other 3D workflows.
GAME DEV
Generate characters from text and image prompts, then refine and export editable 3D assets for your game development workflow.
ANIMATION
Create expressive 3D characters for shorts, cinematics, and visual storytelling. Use AI Rigging to prepare characters for animation, then refine performances in your preferred 3D tool.
DIGITAL CONTENT
Turn ideas and reference imagery into distinctive 3D characters for campaigns, social content, and branded experiences.
Concept design
Explore character ideas from text prompts and reference images, then turn concepts into editable 3D assets for further development.
Flow Studio helps you create an editable 3D character from a text prompt or reference image, rig the character for animation, add motion, and export it for further refinement in other 3D tools.
Use Text to 3D to generate a textured, editable 3D character from a text prompt. Or use Image to 3D to turn concept art, sketches, or reference images into editable 3D geometry.
Flow Studio generates four 3D model options based on your text prompt or reference image. Review the results and choose the character that best matches your vision, then continue to texturing and rigging.
Use AI Rigging to add joints to your generated character and prepare it for animation in Flow Studio. For custom rigs, rig your character in another 3D tool, then bring it into Flow Studio.
Use markerless AI Motion Capture to capture body, face, and hand movement from your live-action footage without the need for suits or markers. Apply the captured motion to your 3D character to create an animated performance.
Export editable scenes and assets from Flow Studio to Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or 3ds Max using USD. Continue refining your characters, animation, and scenes in the 3D tools you already use.
Learn how to turn text prompts into editable 3D models with Wonder 3D in Autodesk Flow Studio, from prompt writing and mesh generation to final export.
Use these filming and setup tips to get cleaner AI mocap results. The blog covers wardrobe contrast, lighting, frame rate, wide shots, props, backgrounds, and flexible exports.
Keep characters locked in through camera changes, motion, and cuts. Develop concepts, build previs, and iterate faster in Flow Studio or export to other 3D tools for more control.
Follow this guide to understand custom character requirements, validation steps, face capture setup, markerless motion capture, and add-on workflows for Maya and Blender.
Understand how Flow Studio uses Facial Action Coding System-based blendshapes to generate facial animation from video.
Understand how Flow Studio scene exports transfer animation, lighting, camera data, and more to Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or USD for continued 3D work.
The best AI character creation software depends on your creative goals and workflow. Look for software that supports text-to-3D and image-to-3D generation, editable characters, AI rigging, scene creation, and production-ready workflows. Flow Studio brings these capabilities together in one connected creative platform.
Yes, Flow Studio includes a free commercial tier so you can explore AI character creation before upgrading. Eligible students and educators can also access Flow Studio through Autodesk Education at no cost.
Yes, Flow Studio generates editable 3D characters that you can continue refining as your project evolves. Instead of starting over with every change, you can update characters, build scenes, and prepare content for production.
Many AI character creators focus on generating a single image or model. Flow Studio helps you generate editable 3D characters, maintain character consistency, build scenes, direct performances, and prepare assets for professional production workflows.
Yes, Flow Studio supports workflows that extend beyond individual character generation. Build complete scenes with characters, props, environments, cameras, and animation, then export your assets to Maya Creative with Flex tokens or Maya Indie—a lower-cost version of the full Maya software available to eligible users—for advanced rigging, animation, and production workflows.
Flow Studio uses AI to generate editable 3D characters from text prompts and reference images. You can then refine character designs, maintain consistency with LoRA, build scenes, and continue developing your project from concept through production.
The best AI character creator for indie game developers should be affordable, easy to learn, and support professional production workflows. Flow Studio offers free and low-cost options to help independent creators generate, refine, and animate 3D characters, then export them to Maya Creative with Flex tokens or Maya Indie—a lower-cost version of the full Maya software available to eligible users—to continue advanced rigging, animation, and game development workflows.
Yes, Flow Studio helps small teams accelerate character creation, maintain consistent character designs, and prepare assets for production. Export your work to Autodesk Maya Creative with Flex tokens or Autodesk Maya Indie for advanced animation and rigging workflows.
Yes, Flow Studio’s Wonder 3D supports Image to 3D workflows that transform concept art and reference images into editable 3D characters. You can continue refining the character and prepare it for animation, games, and digital content.
Yes, Flow Studio offers a free commercial tier so you can explore AI character creation and evaluate the workflow before choosing a paid plan.
Flow Studio offers multiple plans, including a free commercial tier, Lite, Standard, and additional subscription options for more advanced creative workflows. Visit the Flow Studio product page for current pricing and plan details.
Yes, eligible students and educators can access Flow Studio through Autodesk Education. Educational access helps learners build professional AI character creation skills, complete coursework, and develop portfolio-ready projects.
AI character creation software uses artificial intelligence to generate 3D characters from text prompts, images, or other creative inputs. These tools help creators accelerate concept development, character design, animation, and game development.
AI character creation software analyzes text prompts, images, or other inputs to generate a 3D character that creators can review and refine. Many platforms also support editing, scene creation, AI rigging, and production-ready workflows that extend beyond the initial generation.
Look for software that supports Text to 3D, Image to 3D, editable characters, AI rigging, character consistency, scene creation, and production-ready workflows. Free access, flexible pricing, and export options are also important when choosing AI character creation software.