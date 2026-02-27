Autodesk Flow Studio for students

Level-up your coursework and portfolio. Tell your story faster and explore bigger ideas without expensive setups or a full production team. Build real-world 3D animation, CG, and VFX skills while plugging into the industry tools you already use.

 

Flow Studio for education is free for eligible university students (18+).

What is Autodesk Flow Studio for students?

Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, AI-powered 3D toolset that turns live-action footage into editable CG scenes — without complex setup. With Flow Studio for education, you can explore animation and VFX workflows to create short projects, rapidly iterate, and learn how modern productions work.

  • Create and iterate faster with AI tools that reduce technical setup so you can focus on storytelling, performance, and shot design.
  • Stay creatively in control with editable VFX export elements like mocap, camera tracking, clean plates and more - you can refine.
  • Take your work further with seamless exports into the 3D tools you already use, including Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, and USD-based pipelines.

 

How Flow Studio fits into your coursework and projects

Start from real performance, not a blank scene

Use video to block CG character shots, explore camera angles and timing, and visualize scene ideas early.

 

Tell your story faster — without waiting for mocap room access

Experiment with short shots, try multiple versions, and refine ideas without booking lab time or specialized hardware.

 

Export to keep refining in the tools you already use

Export animation and scene data to continue polishing in Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, and USD-based pipelines.

 

Explore, create, and learn with Flow Studio

Request free access

AI-assisted motion capture from video

Automatically generate motion capture from your video, then export the animation data into your tool of choice to refine timing and movement.

 

CG characters in live-action shots

Place CG characters into live-action footage to test placement and performance. Ideal for previs, shot blocking, and early storytelling decisions.

 

Video-to-3D scene

Turn short videos with multiple shots into a 3D-animated scene - AI reconstructs cameras, characters, and environments in space.

 

Editable export elements

Export exactly what you need - mocap data, camera tracking, clean plate, character passes, 3D scenes and more - to refine in tools like Maya, Unreal Engine, Blender, or USD-based workflows.

 

Cloud rendering for fast testing

Easily render your results in the cloud - fast, automated, and scalable with support for multiple projects at once.

 

Generative 3D asset creation

Turn a simple text prompt or reference image into a fully textured 3D character or prop. Generate editable 3D models that you can bring into 3D tools like Maya, Blender, or Unreal, and even 3D printing software.

 

Flow Studio education subscription plans

Free access to Flow Studio for eligible educators and university students 18+. Education access includes Lite tier plus USD export.

Student plan (for individual use)

Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 1 named-user seat
  • Renewable 1-year subscription

       

School Educator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 250 named-user seats
  • Renewable 1-year subscription
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

       

School IT Administrator plan

Free access for school IT administrators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 3,000 named-user seats
  • Renewable 3-year subscription
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

       

FAQs on Autodesk Flow Studio for students

What is Autodesk Flow Studio used for?

Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, AI-powered 3D toolset that helps students turn live-action footage into editable CG scenes — without complex setup. With Flow Studio for education you get access to everything in the Lite tier plus USD export. You can explore performance-driven animation and VFX workflows to create short projects, rapidly iterate, and learn how modern productions work.

Is Autodesk Flow Studio free for students?

Yes. Autodesk Flow Studio for education is free for eligible university students 18+ through the Autodesk Education plan. Use it for individual learning, class projects, and experimentation. With Flow Studio for education you get access to everything in the Lite tier plus USD export.

Do I need animation or CG experience to use Flow Studio?

No prior animation or CG experience is required. Flow Studio is designed as a starting point for learning animation and VFX workflows, making it accessible for beginners while still useful for students building more advanced skills.

Is Autodesk Flow Studio good for beginners?

Yes. Flow Studio is an ideal learning-focused starting point for animation and VFX workflows. Beginners can explore performance, previs, and shot planning without needing deep technical experience, while still learning how animation fits into larger production pipelines.

What kind of projects can students make with Flow Studio?

Education subscribers get access to everything in the Flow Studio Lite tier + USD export, which enables students to create short class projects, early concepts, previs exercises, and portfolio clips. It’s ideal for learning and experimentation, not long-form or studio-scale production.

Do I need to know Maya, Blender, or Unreal Engine to use Flow Studio?

No. You can start in Flow Studio using video and real performances to block CG character shots, explore camera angles and timing, and visualize scenes early. It’s also great for iterating quickly on short shots for classwork and portfolios without complex setup or specialized hardware. If desired, you can export your work to refine in 3D tools like Maya, Blender, or Unreal Engine.

See more FAQ

 

 

 

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes. Students must be 18+ and post-secondary students to use Flow Studio.

 

 

 