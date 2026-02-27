& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, AI-powered 3D toolset that turns live-action footage into editable CG scenes — without complex setup. With Flow Studio for education, you can explore animation and VFX workflows to create short projects, rapidly iterate, and learn how modern productions work.
Use video to block CG character shots, explore camera angles and timing, and visualize scene ideas early.
Experiment with short shots, try multiple versions, and refine ideas without booking lab time or specialized hardware.
Export animation and scene data to continue polishing in Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, and USD-based pipelines.
Automatically generate motion capture from your video, then export the animation data into your tool of choice to refine timing and movement.
Place CG characters into live-action footage to test placement and performance. Ideal for previs, shot blocking, and early storytelling decisions.
Turn short videos with multiple shots into a 3D-animated scene - AI reconstructs cameras, characters, and environments in space.
Export exactly what you need - mocap data, camera tracking, clean plate, character passes, 3D scenes and more - to refine in tools like Maya, Unreal Engine, Blender, or USD-based workflows.
Easily render your results in the cloud - fast, automated, and scalable with support for multiple projects at once.
Turn a simple text prompt or reference image into a fully textured 3D character or prop. Generate editable 3D models that you can bring into 3D tools like Maya, Blender, or Unreal, and even 3D printing software.
–Fadhlan Irsyad, Indonesian filmmaker and animator
Free access to Flow Studio for eligible educators and university students 18+. Education access includes Lite tier plus USD export.
Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.
Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.
Free access for school IT administrators at qualified educational institutions.
Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, AI-powered 3D toolset that helps students turn live-action footage into editable CG scenes — without complex setup. With Flow Studio for education you get access to everything in the Lite tier plus USD export. You can explore performance-driven animation and VFX workflows to create short projects, rapidly iterate, and learn how modern productions work.
Yes. Autodesk Flow Studio for education is free for eligible university students 18+ through the Autodesk Education plan. Use it for individual learning, class projects, and experimentation. With Flow Studio for education you get access to everything in the Lite tier plus USD export.
No prior animation or CG experience is required. Flow Studio is designed as a starting point for learning animation and VFX workflows, making it accessible for beginners while still useful for students building more advanced skills.
Yes. Flow Studio is an ideal learning-focused starting point for animation and VFX workflows. Beginners can explore performance, previs, and shot planning without needing deep technical experience, while still learning how animation fits into larger production pipelines.
Education subscribers get access to everything in the Flow Studio Lite tier + USD export, which enables students to create short class projects, early concepts, previs exercises, and portfolio clips. It’s ideal for learning and experimentation, not long-form or studio-scale production.
No. You can start in Flow Studio using video and real performances to block CG character shots, explore camera angles and timing, and visualize scenes early. It’s also great for iterating quickly on short shots for classwork and portfolios without complex setup or specialized hardware. If desired, you can export your work to refine in 3D tools like Maya, Blender, or Unreal Engine.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes. Students must be 18+ and post-secondary students to use Flow Studio.