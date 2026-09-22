An AI 3D model generator turns a text prompt or reference image into a 3D asset. Instead of modeling from scratch, you get a starting point you can refine until it matches your vision — but that only works if the asset is actually editable. The best tools let you export and keep working on what they generate, not just view or render it. They also go beyond single objects, helping you build characters, props, and environments as part of a larger project, so you can keep directing the result instead of settling for the first output.

Autodesk Flow Studio does both. Use Wonder 3D to generate editable 3D characters and assets you can bring into Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine or the software you already work in. Or stay inside Flow Studio's 3D Editor + Canvas to build out full scenes — characters, animation, environments, and camera movement included.