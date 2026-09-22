AI 3D MODEL GENERATOR

Free AI-powered 3D model generator with Flow Studio

Turn text prompts and reference images into high-quality, editable 3D characters, creatures, props, and objects with Flow Studio. Explore different ideas, refine generated assets, and continue working with them across your creative 3D workflows.

AI-created animated character scene.

What is an AI 3D model generator?

An AI 3D model generator turns a text prompt or reference image into a 3D asset. Instead of modeling from scratch, you get a starting point you can refine until it matches your vision — but that only works if the asset is actually editable. The best tools let you export and keep working on what they generate, not just view or render it. They also go beyond single objects, helping you build characters, props, and environments as part of a larger project, so you can keep directing the result instead of settling for the first output.

Autodesk Flow Studio does both. Use Wonder 3D to generate editable 3D characters and assets you can bring into Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine or the software you already work in. Or stay inside Flow Studio's 3D Editor + Canvas to build out full scenes — characters, animation, environments, and camera movement included.

AI 3D Model Generator Interface.

How does an AI 3D model generator work?

Most AI 3D model generators start with a text prompt, reference image, or concept sketch. AI models analyze that input and generates a 3D asset you can review, refine, and adapt. Flow Studio takes it further. Export your editable Wonder 3D assets into the software you already use, or keep building inside Flow Studio's 3D Editor + Canvas — where you can assemble full scenes, animate characters, direct camera movement, and shape every shot.

AI-generated 3D lamb character.

Why use an AI 3D model generator?

AI 3D model generators offer another way to explore ideas and turn text prompts or reference images into 3D assets. With Flow Studio, those results are editable, so you can review, refine, and continue developing them as your ideas evolve. For characters, you can also move from generation into rigging and animation workflows.

Explore Flow Studio for AI 3D model generation

Whether you're exploring AI-powered 3D creation, building commercial projects, or learning professional creative workflows, Flow Studio offers flexible plans to help you create your way.

AI 3D character generation of a cat athlete

Free

Perfect for exploring AI-powered 3D creation.

  • Generate 3D models from text and image prompts
  • Explore Wonder 3D generation workflows
  • Build and direct scenes with 3D Editor + Canvas
  • Experiment with AI-assisted creation and previsualization
  • Discover what’s possible with Flow Studio
Start with Free
AI character of a white tiger created with Flow Studio

Lite

Ideal for creators, freelancers, and indie studios ready to take their work further.

  • Everything in Free, plus: 
  • Export generated assets  
  • More credits for larger projects  
  • Camera tracking and scene-building tools  
  • AI-Rigging for generated characters in Live Action projects
  • Neural Layer and LoRA support 
Start with Lite
Motion capture driving AI character animation

Students and educators

Learn professional AI-powered 3D workflows with free access to Flow Studio.

  • Everything included in our Lite tier + USD exports
  • Build portfolio-ready projects  
  • Learn AI-assisted production workflows  
  • Explore scene building and creative direction  
  • Free educational access 

 

Free Education access

What you can create with Flow Studio

From single assets to finished visual stories, Flow Studio helps creators turn ideas into content ready for games, animation, marketing, and more.

AI created male character in the woods

Characters and creatures

Generate textured 3D characters and creatures from text prompts or reference images. Continue refining the editable results and prepare characters for animation when your project calls for it.

 

AI prop generation with Flow Studio - Cheeseburger

Props and objects

Turn descriptions, sketches, concept art, or reference images into editable 3D props and objects. Explore different ideas and refine the geometry as your concept develops.

Green orc game character created with Flow Studio

Assets for games and animation

Create characters, creatures, and props for game and animation workflows. Rig characters in Flow Studio, drive performances with AI Motion Capture, or export editable assets to your tool of choice.

3D robot - AI character creator assisting digital character design

3D concepts and prototypes

Explore early ideas in 3D before settling on a creative direction. Generate different characters, creatures, and objects, then review and refine the results as your concept takes shape.

 

What makes an AI 3D model generator useful?

Generating a 3D model is just the start. Look for tools that let you refine, animate, export, and keep working with what you create.

Text to 3D generation

Turn a written prompt into a textured 3D character, creature, or prop—giving you a fast way to explore ideas directly in 3D.

Image to 3D generation

Use sketches, concept art, or reference images to create editable 3D geometry you can continue developing.

Editable 3D assets

Look beyond the initial result. Generated assets are more useful when you can edit and adapt them for your project.

3D geometry refinement

Make sure you can reshape generated geometry for downstream use, including remeshing to quads or triangles at the level of detail you need.

Rigging and animation

For characters, consider what happens after generation. Rigging and motion capture can turn a static asset into something ready to animate.

Export and keep creating

AI-generated assets are more useful when they fit into your workflow. Flow Studio let's you export to Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, and 3ds Max via USD to keep refining your work.

What you can create with Flow Studio

From single assets to finished visual stories, Flow Studio helps creators turn ideas into content ready for games, animation, marketing, and more.

AI character editing in Flow Studio - Fox character

Made for how creators actually work

Flow Studio isn't just about generating a model — it's about getting to a result you're happy with, faster and with creative control.

AI-generated fox character in Flow Studio.

Explore multiple directions at once

Generate several variations from a single prompt, so you can compare options before committing to a direction.

AI-generated 3D character mesh of fox

Keep refining after the first result

Edit and adjust your generated character instead of settling for whatever the AI gives you first.

AI-generated character scene with virtual fox and wolf

Go from idea to finished shot

See your characters in real, finished scenes — not just isolated renders sitting on their own.

Start generating 3D models with AI for free

How to create 3D models with AI in Flow Studio

AI 3D generation in Flow Studio lets you start with a text prompt or reference image, then create an editable 3D asset you can explore, refine, animate, and bring into your existing 3D workflow.

1. Start with text or an image

Describe the character, creature, or prop you want to create, or use a sketch, concept, or reference image as your starting point.

2. Generate your 3D asset

Use Text to 3D or Image to 3D to turn your input into a textured, editable 3D asset you can continue developing.

3. Explore different results

Generate variations and compare results to find the direction that best fits your idea. Keep iterating as your concept evolves

4. Refine the geometry

Prepare your asset for your workflow with Remeshing tools that convert geometry into quads or triangles at your chosen level of detail.

5. Prepare characters for animation

Use AI Rigging to prepare generated characters for animation, then add body, face, and hand movement with markerless AI Motion Capture.

6. Continue in your 3D workflow

Export editable assets to Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, and 3ds Max via USD for further refinement and production.

Resources for getting started with Flow Studio

Learn how Flow Studio turns text prompts and reference images into editable 3D characters, creatures, and objects.

Explore how AI Rigging and Neural Layer help creators prepare generated 3D characters for animation and refine their results.

Learn how 3D Editor + Canvas expands Flow Studio with tools for assembling, directing, and refining creative work.

Get practical tips for working with Flow Studio and getting more from your AI-assisted creative and model generation workflows.

Join the Autodesk Creators community to ask questions, share your work, exchange ideas, and learn from other creators.

Watch this four-minute tutorial on an AI-powered character animation workflow using Flow Studio.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about AI character creation software

What is the best AI 3D model generator?

The best AI 3D model generator depends on what you want to create and how much creative control you need. Look for software that supports text-to-3D and image-to-3D generation, editable 3D assets, scene creation, and production-ready workflows. Autodesk Flow Studio combines these capabilities in one connected creative platform.

Is Flow Studio a free AI 3D model generator?

Yes, Flow Studio includes a free commercial tier so you can explore AI 3D model generation before upgrading. Eligible students and educators can also access Flow Studio through Autodesk Education at no cost.

Can Flow Studio generate editable 3D models?

Yes, Flow Studio creates editable 3D assets that you can continue refining as your project evolves. Instead of starting over each time you need a change, you can update models, build scenes, and prepare content for production.

How is Flow Studio different from other AI 3D model generators?

Many AI 3D model generators focus on creating individual assets. Flow Studio goes further by helping creators generate editable models, build scenes, direct creative decisions, and refine content within a connected workflow designed for professional production.

Can Flow Studio create production-ready 3D assets?

Yes, Flow Studio helps creators generate and refine assets for games, animation, marketing, visualization, and digital content. Its connected workflow makes it easier to move from concept to finished content while maintaining creative control.

Can Flow Studio create complete 3D scenes?

Yes, Flow Studio supports workflows that extend beyond individual asset generation. Creators can bring together characters, props, environments, and camera direction to develop complete scenes for storytelling and visualization. When you're ready to continue production, you can export assets and scenes to industry-standard DCC tools, including Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, and Houdini, for additional editing, animation, visual effects, and rendering.

How do you convert a 2D image into a 3D model?

AI-powered 2D-to-3D tools analyze a reference image and generate a 3D model that creators can refine and build upon. Flow Studio supports 2D-to-3D workflows by transforming images into editable 3D assets, helping creators accelerate concept development, game asset creation, animation, and digital content creation (DCC).

What is the best AI 3D model generator for indie creators?

Indie creators often need software that is affordable, easy to learn, and flexible enough for professional-quality work. Flow Studio offers free and low-cost options that help freelancers, independent artists, and small studios create, refine, and deliver 3D content more efficiently.

Is Flow Studio a good choice for small game and animation studios?

Yes, Flow Studio is well suited for indie game developers, small animation studios, and creative teams that want to accelerate asset creation and iterate faster. As your projects grow, you can export assets to Maya Creative with Flex tokens or Maya Indie—a lower-cost version of the full Maya software available to eligible users—for advanced animation, rigging, and production workflows.

Can I try Flow Studio before purchasing?

Yes, Flow Studio offers a free commercial tier so you can explore its AI-assisted 3D creation tools before choosing a paid plan.

How much does Flow Studio cost?

Flow Studio offers multiple plans, including a free commercial tier, Lite, and additional subscription options for more advanced workflows. Learn more about Flow Studio current pricing and plan details.

Can students and educators use Flow Studio for free?

Yes, eligible students and educators can access Flow Studio through Autodesk Education. Educational access helps learners build professional skills, complete coursework, and develop portfolio-ready projects using industry tools.

What is an AI 3D model generator?

An AI 3D model generator uses artificial intelligence to create 3D assets from text prompts, photos, reference images, or other inputs. These tools help creators accelerate concept development, asset creation, and visualization for games, animation, product design, and digital content.

How does an AI 3D model generator work?

AI 3D model generators use artificial intelligence to transform text prompts, images, or other inputs into 3D assets. Depending on the software or app, creators can continue refining models, build complete scenes, and prepare assets for animation, games, marketing, and other production workflows.

What features matter most in AI 3D model generator software?

Look for software that supports text-to-3D and image-to-3D generation, editable 3D assets, scene creation, creative control, and production-ready workflows. Free access, flexible pricing, and export options are also important when choosing an AI 3D model generator.

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