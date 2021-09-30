For daylighting the team considered several options based on daylight data at given dates and times, for instance using the solstices or the entire year and desired window-to-wall ratios. The team used the SolVista case study to holistically evaluate all these factors to maximize energy efficiency and building performance within the limits of the boundary mass already.

“Dynamo and Generative Design in Revit provides the freedom to explore within the constraints, giving us higher-performing options, faster,” says Schultz. “We can run with it to say, give us the lowest or highest maximums, or we can put constraints to it,” Schultz says he can change the control factors to evaluate floor and roof exposures, for example, and see the results of what those adjustments do to the window-to-wall ratios. “Then the team can decide if we are comfortable with those options,” he says. “These tools provide me with all those outcomes, and with a click we can look at it live, and all at once, getting instant feedback that enables us to make the best decisions.”