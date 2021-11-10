“The stadium was the perfect synergy of a project and OMA’s capabilities,” says Alex Mortiboys, Head of BIM and Design Technology. In OMA's view, embracing automation and generative design processes are excellent for projects that already have a firm framework for data-driven design.

That foundation was in place with the Feyenoord design—the firm’s first stadium project—empowering architect and OMA Managing Partner David Gianotten and his team to explore and iterate on richer design outcomes.

“A rigorous approach is crucial when you embark on the generative design process,” Mortiboys says. “We had a solid data foundation and a quality model, so generative design was the logical next step. Since the stadium typology challenged us, the generative design helped us explore resolutions for some of our unique design challenges.”