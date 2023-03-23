How to buy
— Michael Hodge, Principal, Digital Practice and Design Technology, TVS Design
– Levi Naas, Director of Development, MultiGreen
— Erika Carloni, Head of BIM Development and Coordination, Heratech
Communicate, collaborate, and co-author across design, engineering, and construction teams in a shared digital workspace.
Working in silos means roadblocks and rework. Cloud-based BIM workflows avoid this, helping you deliver projects on time and budget.
Integrate multiple applications, documents, and disciplines in a unified environment to meet standards and help insights flow across teams.
Watch our explainer video to see BIM Collaborate Pro features in action.
Test real-time collaboration features with your design tools.
Assign a small team to run a BIM Collaborate Pro pilot project or test.
We can assess your current practices and digital project delivery needs.
Our webinars unpack key topics in BIM collaboration from getting started to discipline-specific discussions. You'll discover workflows for architects, engineers, and builders and learn how multiple AEC applications come together in digital project delivery.
We're here to help your teams move from working in silos to working together in the cloud. From planning and implementation to evaluating workflows, our experts can help you test, pilot, and scale digital project delivery.
