The firm’s Digital Practice Studio framework involves assigning a core team structure to every TVS Design project, including at least one digital practice leader (DPL). At the highest level, the Digital Practice Studio structure is intended to formally build digital strategy into all design workflows, so that digital expertise is baked into every project. “It’s not just about getting the software,” Hodge says. “It’s figuring out how to use it. And it’s not just establishing best practices—it’s about the best utility of those practices.”

While the TVS Digital Project Studio is separate from IT, the studio works in parallel with IT to develop technology strategy and research new solutions and tools. Hodge and other DPLs monitor “maturity indices” across the firm to determine which people and teams may need help in advancing their skill sets—for example, by receiving coaching from a DPL, or by bringing in technology consultants for occasional training. Emilio Hernandez is the Digital Practice Studio’s computational design lead, and he oversees some of this training, as well as being the firm’s eyes and ears on digital transformation trends. For example, leveraging tools in the Autodesk® AEC Collection®, he guides project teams on the use of Revit® building design software for creating complete models, as well as Dynamo for Revit computational BIM design software for exploring designs and automating tasks, and BIM 360™ Design construction management software as the hub for project delivery and documentation.