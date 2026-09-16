& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk University 2026 brings the future of Design, Make, and Operate to life through the latest AI-powered innovations across Autodesk. At the center is Autodesk Assistant, our context-aware AI companion that understands models, project data, and decisions to turn real-world context into action directly within Autodesk workflows. Explore the latest announcements to see how Autodesk is helping teams work smarter, increase productivity, and deliver better outcomes from concept through operations.
At Autodesk University 2026, we’re sharing new ways to connect data, automate workflows, and expand what’s possible across Design and Make. Hear from Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost on the announcements shaping our platform, industry clouds, and AI strategy.
Explore new products and capabilities connecting data, teams, and workflows across architecture, engineering, and construction.
AMY BUNSZEL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
Learn how Forma is connecting more of the AEC lifecycle and creating a stronger foundation for project intelligence and AI.
FORMA
Explore Forma advancements connecting construction workflows across the project lifecycle.
FORMA STREET DESIGN
Read the recap of the Forma Street Design announcement. What it is, who it is for, and how to join the waitlist.
InfoDrainage
Keep civil designs and drainage analysis together, making project files easier to share and collaborate on.
Civil 3D
Civil 3D becomes the newest Forma Connected Client, connecting civil engineering workflows with Forma and Revit.
CIVIL 3D
Discover the Content Catalog beta for Civil 3D to more easily manage, find, and reuse subassemblies.
AEC DATA
Explore how connected AEC data can accelerate workflows, build trust, and unlock new opportunities with AI.
See the latest AOS announcements connecting operational data, workflows, and teams to improve uptime and performance.
STEPHEN HOOPER, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT
See how Autodesk is connecting design and manufacturing data to day-to-day operations, turning insight into action.
AUTODESK OPERATIONS solutions
Connect assets, systems, and people with Autodesk Operations to reduce downtime, improve collaboration, and make smarter operational decisions.
Discover new Fusion capabilities that connect people, data, and AI across design, engineering, manufacturing, and PLM.
JEFF KINDER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
Learn how Autodesk is applying AI across design and manufacturing workflows and how connected product data unlocks value across the product lifecycle.
FUSION
Explore how Fusion is bringing AI deeper into design and manufacturing workflows to help teams automate repetitive work, connect product data, and accelerate decision-making.
FUSION MANAGE
The end of PLM as a filing cabinet. Coming soon to Fusion Manage—Agentic PLM, an experience where change orders route themselves, approvals move without chasing, lifecycle data stays with the people who need it.
FUSION
See how Fusion is helping designers and manufacturers increase capacity through AI-powered assistance, workflow automation, connected product data, and deeper manufacturing capabilities.
FUSION
Gain more control over where your manufacturing data resides, without giving up the connected power of Fusion.
Explore new AI-powered tools and workflows designed to help creative teams work faster and stay focused on storytelling.
DIANA COLELLA, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
See where AI fits across professional creative workflows in Media & Entertainment, from character exploration and on-set review to scene assembly and animation.
FLOW STUDIO, MAYA, 3DS MAX, AND FLOW CAPTURE
Learn how Autodesk Flow and AI are cutting the years and millions it takes to make films and games.
See how Autodesk AI and APS help developers connect data, extend workflows, and build intelligent experiences.
AUTODESK AI
Explore the latest Autodesk AI announcements advancing connected and extensible Design and Make workflows.
AUTODESK ASSISTANT
See how new interoperability and extensibility capabilities expand agentic workflows with Autodesk Assistant.
AUTODESK PLATFORM SERVICES
Discover how APS is evolving to be AI-native across the full development journey.
AUTODESK PLATFORM SERVICES
Connect Autodesk data and capabilities with Perplexity through new Autodesk Model Context Protocol servers.
The 2027 State of Design & Make report reveals what separates industry Pacesetters from their peers. Explore how leading design and make organizations connect technology, people, and strategy to navigate change, accelerate transformation, and build lasting advantage.
Autodesk University (AU) is Autodesk’s annual Design and Make conference, bringing together professionals across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and technology to learn, connect, and explore what’s next.
Select AU 2026 keynotes and sessions are available online, making it easy to catch up on announcements, insights, and learning from the event.
AU 2026 industry keynotes explore the latest trends, technologies, and Autodesk innovations shaping architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Hear from Autodesk leaders, customers, and industry experts about what’s next for Design and Make.
AU for Small Business offers a dedicated learning experience for small teams, independent professionals, and entrepreneurs, with curated sessions, hands-on learning, product insights, and opportunities to connect with peers and experts.
Explore Autodesk University year-round to access past sessions, classes, and talks on demand. Discover expert insights, industry trends, and practical learning across Autodesk products and Design and Make industries.