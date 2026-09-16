Autodesk University 2026 brings the future of Design, Make, and Operate to life through the latest AI-powered innovations across Autodesk. At the center is Autodesk Assistant, our context-aware AI companion that understands models, project data, and decisions to turn real-world context into action directly within Autodesk workflows. Explore the latest announcements to see how Autodesk is helping teams work smarter, increase productivity, and deliver better outcomes from concept through operations.