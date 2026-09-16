The latest Autodesk product news from Autodesk University 2026

Get the latest product, platform, and AI announcements from Autodesk University 2026 and see what’s next across Design and Make.

Welcome to the future of Design, Make, and Operate

Autodesk University 2026 brings the future of Design, Make, and Operate to life through the latest AI-powered innovations across Autodesk. At the center is Autodesk Assistant, our context-aware AI companion that understands models, project data, and decisions to turn real-world context into action directly within Autodesk workflows. Explore the latest announcements to see how Autodesk is helping teams work smarter, increase productivity, and deliver better outcomes from concept through operations.

Autodesk President and CEO, Andrew Anagnost, speaking at Autodesk University

The next chapter of Design and Make

At Autodesk University 2026, we’re sharing new ways to connect data, automate workflows, and expand what’s possible across Design and Make. Hear from Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost on the announcements shaping our platform, industry clouds, and AI strategy.

AU 2026 announcements for Architecture, Engineering, & Construction

Explore new products and capabilities connecting data, teams, and workflows across architecture, engineering, and construction.

AMY BUNSZEL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

AMY BUNSZEL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Autodesk Forma and AI are advancing a more connected future for AEC

Learn how Forma is connecting more of the AEC lifecycle and creating a stronger foundation for project intelligence and AI.

Read article
Forma highlights across Construction

FORMA

Forma highlights across construction

Explore Forma advancements connecting construction workflows across the project lifecycle.

Read article
Autodesk Forma Street Design

FORMA STREET DESIGN

Introducing Forma Street Design

Read the recap of the Forma Street Design announcement. What it is, who it is for, and how to join the waitlist.

Read article
Infodrainage AU 2026 annoouncements

InfoDrainage

InfoDrainage now connects to Forma Data Management

Keep civil designs and drainage analysis together, making project files easier to share and collaborate on.

Read article
Civil 3D, the newest Forma Connected Client

Civil 3D

Civil 3D, the newest Forma Connected Client

Civil 3D becomes the newest Forma Connected Client, connecting civil engineering workflows with Forma and Revit.

Read article
Content Catalog beta expands to Autodesk Civil 3D

CIVIL 3D

Content Catalog beta expands to Autodesk Civil 3D

Discover the Content Catalog beta for Civil 3D to more easily manage, find, and reuse subassemblies.

Read article
See what connected AEC data can do for your work

AEC DATA

See what connected AEC data can do for your work

Explore how connected AEC data can accelerate workflows, build trust, and unlock new opportunities with AI.

Read article

AU 2026 announcements for Autodesk Operations Solutions

See the latest AOS announcements connecting operational data, workflows, and teams to improve uptime and performance.

STEPHEN HOOPER, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

STEPHEN HOOPER, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Closing the loop: How operational data improves Design & Make

See how Autodesk is connecting design and manufacturing data to day-to-day operations, turning insight into action.

Read article
AUTODESK OPERATIONS solutions

AUTODESK OPERATIONS solutions

Operational intelligence across the lifecycle

Connect assets, systems, and people with Autodesk Operations to reduce downtime, improve collaboration, and make smarter operational decisions.

Learn more

AU 2026 announcements for Design & Manufacturing

Discover new Fusion capabilities that connect people, data, and AI across design, engineering, manufacturing, and PLM.

JEFF KINDER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

JEFF KINDER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Autodesk advances AI for design and manufacturing

Learn how Autodesk is applying AI across design and manufacturing workflows and how connected product data unlocks value across the product lifecycle.

Read article
The next era of AI-powered workflows in Autodesk Fusion

FUSION

The next era of product design: AI-powered workflows in Fusion

Explore how Fusion is bringing AI deeper into design and manufacturing workflows to help teams automate repetitive work, connect product data, and accelerate decision-making.

Read article
Agentic PLM is coming to Fusion Manage

FUSION MANAGE

Agentic PLM: The first PLM that does work

The end of PLM as a filing cabinet. Coming soon to Fusion Manage—Agentic PLM, an experience where change orders route themselves, approvals move without chasing, lifecycle data stays with the people who need it.

Read article
FUSION

FUSION

How Fusion is expanding what product teams can accomplish

See how Fusion is helping designers and manufacturers increase capacity through AI-powered assistance, workflow automation, connected product data, and deeper manufacturing capabilities.

Read article
The next era of AI-powered workflows in Autodesk Fusion

FUSION

Autodesk Fusion: Your data where you need it

Gain more control over where your manufacturing data resides, without giving up the connected power of Fusion.

Read article

AU 2026 announcements for Media & Entertainment

Explore new AI-powered tools and workflows designed to help creative teams work faster and stay focused on storytelling.

DIANA COLELLA, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

DIANA COLELLA, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

From idea to final frame: Where Autodesk can shorten the production loop

See where AI fits across professional creative workflows in Media & Entertainment, from character exploration and on-set review to scene assembly and animation.

Read article
New AI tools for storytellers, Flow studio, maya, and 3ds max

FLOW STUDIO, MAYA, 3DS MAX, AND FLOW CAPTURE

New AI tools for storytellers

Learn how Autodesk Flow and AI are cutting the years and millions it takes to make films and games.

Read article

AU 2026 announcements for APS and Autodesk AI

See how Autodesk AI and APS help developers connect data, extend workflows, and build intelligent experiences.

Autodesk AI announcements from AU 2026

AUTODESK AI

Autodesk is building AI for Design and Make

Explore the latest Autodesk AI announcements advancing connected and extensible Design and Make workflows.

Read article
Autodesk Assistant announcements from AU 2026

AUTODESK ASSISTANT

Autodesk Assistant becomes more connected

See how new interoperability and extensibility capabilities expand agentic workflows with Autodesk Assistant.

Read article
Meet the new Autodesk Platform Services

AUTODESK PLATFORM SERVICES

The new APS: A developer platform for the AI era

Discover how APS is evolving to be AI-native across the full development journey.

Read article
AUTODESK PLATFORM SERVICES

AUTODESK PLATFORM SERVICES

Autodesk MCPs unlock Autodesk data and capabilities for AI

Connect Autodesk data and capabilities with Perplexity through new Autodesk Model Context Protocol servers.

Read article
The 2027 State of Design & Make Report

Set the pace for what's next

The 2027 State of Design & Make report reveals what separates industry Pacesetters from their peers. Explore how leading design and make organizations connect technology, people, and strategy to navigate change, accelerate transformation, and build lasting advantage.

Watch AU 2026 on demand

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Autodesk University 2026

What is Autodesk University?

Autodesk University (AU) is Autodesk’s annual Design and Make conference, bringing together professionals across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and technology to learn, connect, and explore what’s next.

Where can I watch Autodesk University 2026 keynotes and sessions?

Select AU 2026 keynotes and sessions are available online, making it easy to catch up on announcements, insights, and learning from the event.

What are the Autodesk University 2026 industry keynotes?

AU 2026 industry keynotes explore the latest trends, technologies, and Autodesk innovations shaping architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Hear from Autodesk leaders, customers, and industry experts about what’s next for Design and Make.

What does Autodesk University offer for small businesses?

AU for Small Business offers a dedicated learning experience for small teams, independent professionals, and entrepreneurs, with curated sessions, hands-on learning, product insights, and opportunities to connect with peers and experts.

How can I find past on-demand sessions from Autodesk University?

Explore Autodesk University year-round to access past sessions, classes, and talks on demand. Discover expert insights, industry trends, and practical learning across Autodesk products and Design and Make industries.

See more FAQ