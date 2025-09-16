With Autodesk Assistant, capacity and creativity are unlocked by AI. Every team member can use trusted and secure intelligent agents to accelerate their impact to Design and Make anything.

Autodesk Assistant offers real-time answers, proactive insights, and tailored recommendations - transforming your Design and Make workflows and empowering productivity through advanced analytics and predictive insights. It fluidly integrates with Autodesk products and your third-party tools, providing a unified, collaborative experience and simplifying decision-making, while keeping your data protected and secure.