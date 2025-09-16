AI unlocks the opportunity for unprecedented creative velocity. Complex, multi-step workflows that once took days can now be accomplished through natural language, freeing designers, contractors, and the broader developer ecosystem to focus more on innovation and less on busywork.

Autodesk is integrating Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers into our portfolio as the next step in the evolution of Autodesk Platform Services. Autodesk MCP servers give developers and independent software vendors a more structured, AI-ready foundation to build on - making it easier to automate workflows, integrate with our platform, and scale solutions without heavy custom work.