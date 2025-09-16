& Construction
AI unlocks the opportunity for unprecedented creative velocity. Complex, multi-step workflows that once took days can now be accomplished through natural language, freeing designers, contractors, and the broader developer ecosystem to focus more on innovation and less on busywork.
Autodesk is integrating Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers into our portfolio as the next step in the evolution of Autodesk Platform Services. Autodesk MCP servers give developers and independent software vendors a more structured, AI-ready foundation to build on - making it easier to automate workflows, integrate with our platform, and scale solutions without heavy custom work.
Autodesk MCP servers* are managed, production-grade connectors purpose-built for Design and Make agent workflows. Built with our security and compliance standards, they are designed to be safe for enterprise use and to deliver reliable performance. They simplify workflows and enhance trust, making them ideal for both individual developers and large enterprises.
*coming soon
Built to Autodesk’s security and compliance standards with authentication, permissions, and data safeguards built in.
Hosted by Autodesk with insulation from API changes.
Designed to receive model, project, and user context as input to deliver situationally appropriate responses for Design and Make use cases.
Embedded with Autodesk logic so you don’t have to specify every detail.
Autodesk MCP servers will act as powerful connectors that allow AI systems to take real-world actions prioritizing quality, security, and reliability. Our high-quality MCP servers will give your teams the power to design and make at scale - without sacrificing control or performance.
Unlock new possibilities in Revit, seamlessly connect, automate, and innovate with the next generation of intelligent tools.
Access, visualize, and explore (volumes, areas, counts, etc.) the model data for all 70+ file formats supported by APS.
Invite Fusion collaborators, manage projects, search for data, and add component properties.
Discover how AI is transforming the way developers build, automate, and optimize software.
Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open-source framework designed to standardize how AI systems—especially large language models (LLMs)—interact with external tools, services, and data sources. Think of it as the USB-C of AI: a universal connector that lets models plug into the broader digital ecosystem.
Model Context Protocol servers are services that mark a pivotal step toward realizing more agentic AI workflows - providing the infrastructure AI needs to take real-world action via APIs. By removing the need for custom code to create secure connections between systems, MCP servers let anyone activate powerful workflows using natural language prompts.
Three major AI advancements are all happening simultaneously, rapidly changing how AI can support work.
First, AI is getting smarter, with its ability to understand and remember what a user actually wants dramatically increasing.
Second, AI can turn plain language into code, enabling users to describe their requests in normal, everyday phrasing.
And, finally, with the help of MCP servers, AI can now connect with company tools and data to take tangible action – not just talk about them.
In combination, these three advancements are helping AI shift from “helpful chatbot” to “capable work partner.” As these capabilities continue to grow stronger, the ways we work – from what tasks we spend our time on to what’s possible to accomplish – will fundamentally change.
Autodesk has plans to release trusted MCP servers in the very near future. Interested parties may visit https://feedback.autodesk.com/enter/ to explore which MCP servers are available and experiment with beta prototypes and proofs of concept.