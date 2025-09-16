Software Developers

AI in Action for Developers

Discover how AI is transforming the way developers build, automate, and optimize software. From intelligent design suggestions to agentic systems and real-time collaboration, AI is reshaping the development lifecycle. Learn how you can build smarter, faster, and more creatively with Autodesk Platform Services and AI.

Preparing for the next wave of AI: agentic systems, automation, and beyond

Hear Raji Arasu, Autodesk’s CTO, talk about how AI is reshaping software development in the Design and Make space and what every developer should be doing today to prepare for an agentic, AI-first future. From coding assistants to autonomous workflows, this excerpt from her keynote at Autodesk DevCon shares her advice on how developers can stay ahead in an AI-augmented world.

Autodesk MCP Servers

Autodesk MCP Servers standardize design and make context to enable seamless, secure, and scalable collaboration across tools and teams.

Customer Spotlights: Building with AI and APS

AI-powered collaboration delivers insights and produces results

Sparkel is an Oslo-based startup that builds software for helping construction professionals interpret and understand construction drawings using artificial intelligence.

 

Combining AI with digital twins for smarter facility management

TCIT connects building information modeling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent video surveillance to create digital platforms.

 

AI-powered rendering with Forma integration improves creativity and decision-making

EvolveLAB used Autodesk’s Forma SDK to connect Veras with Autodesk Forma schematic design workflows, bringing AI-assisted iterative rendering into the early stages of project creation.

 

“Trustworthy, well-structured data creates a common language that enables collaboration and sustainability. By eliminating chaos data, we can also open the door for new capabilities created by machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

Lars Christian Fredenlund, CEO, Cobuilder AS

AI in Action: Demos, Tutorials, and Technical Deep Dives

Explore technical content from developers using our AI tools to solve real engineering challenges. These demos, tutorials, and code snippets offer practical examples for building with Autodesk Platform Services and AI across frontend and backend stack, to help you move faster and build smarter.

Applying Stable Diffusion to the Autodesk Viewer

In this blog, we'll share one option to generate a photorealistic scene starting with one image generated from a scene rendered with APS Viewer as input.

 

Unlock AI-driven development for APS with LLMs.text

We created a dedicated resource to make AI-led development with Autodesk APIs even easier and more powerful.

 

Talk to your BIM: Exploring the AEC Data Model with MCP Server + Claude

Get your MCP server up and running, then build up to an ACC Dashboard, and finally explore an AEC Data Model query system—progressing through three stages of increasing complexity.

 

Autodesk DevCon 2025: Build Smarter with APS and AI

Explore top classes from Autodesk DevCon 2025 focused on using Autodesk Platform Services and AI to enhance automation, design intelligence, and development workflows. 

Integrating AI into Revit

Developing AI Pipelines for Reliable, Outcome-Based BIM

Transforming AEC Project Workflows with Autodesk Assistant and AEC Data Model API

Get Hands-On with AI: Upcoming Accelerators and Trainings

