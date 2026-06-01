What is AutoCAD Revit LT Suite?

Autodesk AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is a bundled subscription that includes AutoCAD LT for 2D drafting and Revit LT for BIM based documentation, enabling small teams or solo practitioners to produce both detailed DWG drawings and coordinated BIM documentation across as connected CAD and BIM workflow.

The suite works across two dedicated applications working alongside each other. Autodesk AutoCAD LT supports precise 2D drafting and layout control, while Autodesk Revit LT develops model-based views, schedules, and sheets that remain consistent as the design evolves. This approach ensures accurate documentation across both drafting and modeling environments.