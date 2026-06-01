What is AutoCAD Revit LT Suite?

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Autodesk AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is a bundled subscription that includes AutoCAD LT for 2D drafting and Revit LT for BIM based documentation, enabling small teams or solo practitioners to produce both detailed DWG drawings and coordinated BIM documentation across as connected CAD and BIM workflow.
The suite works across two dedicated applications working alongside each other. Autodesk AutoCAD LT supports precise 2D drafting and layout control, while Autodesk Revit LT develops model-based views, schedules, and sheets that remain consistent as the design evolves. This approach ensures accurate documentation across both drafting and modeling environments.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is designed for small architecture practices that want to adopt BIM without disrupting existing workflows. It allows users to continue producing detailed drawings in AutoCAD LT while introducing model-based coordination in Revit LT, where changes update across views, sheets, and schedules.
This bundle is built for solo practitioners and small firms managing residential, interior, and light commercial projects that require both DWG deliverables and structured BIM documentation. It provides a controlled path to BIM adoption while maintaining compatibility with consultant and client requirements.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite enables drafting in AutoCAD LT alongside model-based design in Revit LT. Teams can develop design intent in BIM while producing detailed 2D drawings required for project delivery.
Revit LT model data drives views, sheets, and schedules through shared parameters. Changes update across plans, elevations, and quantities, maintaining consistency within the documentation set.
AutoCAD LT enables precise 2D drafting and documentation for detail drafting, sheet composition and CAD deliverables. This ensures consistent DWG outputs for detailing, plotting, and issued drawing sets.
Both tools work with DWG, PDF, and DWF formats for documentation exchange. This maintains compatibility with consultants, clients, and approval workflows across the project lifecycle.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.
Revit LT and AutoCAD LT serve different roles in the design process. Revit LT is a parametric BIM tool that generates coordinated views, schedules, and documentation from a model, while AutoCAD LT focuses on precise 2D drafting using DWG-based workflows. Together in AutoCAD Revit LT Suite, they deliver both model-driven design and detailed drawing production.
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AutoCAD Revit LT Suite combines Revit LT and AutoCAD LT to integrate model-based coordination with drawing based workflows. Revit LT uses parametric models to drive coordinated views, sheets, and schedules, whereas AutoCAD LT focuses on precise 2D drafting with annotation, layout tools, and TrustedDWG technology for reliable DWG outputs.
Both support DWG, PDF, and DWF formats, ensuring consistent documentation exchange across project teams.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite connects 2D drafting and model-based workflows within the same project environment. AutoCAD LT handles detailed 2D DWG drafting and layout control, whereas Revit LT manages BIM models, schedules, and coordinated sheets driven by project data.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a process for designing and documenting buildings using intelligent 3D models that contain both geometry and data. In this workflow, model changes drive updates across views, sheets, and schedules.
Projects often begin with 2D plans developed in AutoCAD LT, followed by BIM model development in Revit LT, where documentation is generated and maintained from the model.
Typical workflow:
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite extends the value of BIM by adding 2D drafting and DWG-based documentation. Revit LT alone supports model-based design, coordinated views, and schedules, but does not include a dedicated CAD environment for detailed drafting or layout control.
For projects that require both BIM coordination and precise 2D deliverables, the suite provides a more complete workflow while remaining more economical than purchasing both tools separately.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is designed for projects that require both BIM coordination and detailed DWG documentation, while Revit LT alone fits workflows centered on model-based design and documentation.
Solo practitioners
Manage both drafting and BIM deliverables within a single workflow. Produce DWG drawings alongside coordinated models, schedules, and sheets without relying on multiple tools
Small architecture firms
Deliver residential and light commercial projects that require both CAD documentation and BIM outputs. Maintain established AutoCAD workflows while introducing model-based coordination.
Architectural designers and technicians
Develop design intent through BIM models while producing detailed 2D drawings for documentation. Control schedules, quantities, and sheet outputs alongside drafting requirements.
Teams transitioning to BIM
Introduce model-based workflows while continuing to produce DWG deliverables. Meet project requirements that include BIM without replacing existing CAD-based processes.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is designed for practitioners and small teams working across both 2D drafting and introductory BIM. It enables project delivery that includes coordinated model outputs while maintaining established DWG-based workflows. This allows firms to meet BIM deliverable requirements without replacing existing CAD standards used across consultants and clients.
Typical project types
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite includes both AutoCAD LT and Revit LT under a single subscription, at a lower combined cost than subscribing to each product separately. It covers projects that require both 2D drafting and BIM without maintaining separate licenses.
The subscription includes access to the latest software updates, cloud rendering capabilities in Revit LT, cloud storage, and Autodesk technical support. These services maintain ongoing project delivery, visualization, and skill development.
What’s included
Work faster with built-in automation and AI
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AutoCAD Revit LT suite combines both model-based coordination and detailed DWG documentation in a single subscription, making it a practical option for projects that require both BIM and CAD deliverables.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is designed for individual practitioners and small teams working across 2D drafting and introductory BIM workflows. It combines model-based design with coordinated documentation within a focused project scope. Revit LT focuses on core architectural BIM workflows and does not include MEP system modeling, multi-user worksharing, multidisciplinary design capabilities, or advanced analysis tools available in full Revit.
For projects that extend beyond this scope, Revit provides additional capabilities:
For drafting workflows that require automation, customization, or 3D tools, AutoCAD extends beyond AutoCAD LT with a broader set of design and productivity features.
Teams adopting BIM workflows may also need to establish project templates, manage view graphics, and structure models early to maintain consistent documentation outputs.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite provides a structured transition from 2D drafting to model-based design by allowing both workflows to run in parallel. Teams can continue producing DWG drawings in while introducing coordinated BIM models, schedules, and sheets in.
A phased approach helps maintain consistency during this transition. This includes establishing BIM fundamentals, defining office standards, and gradually shifting project documentation from drafting to model-based outputs.
Transition approach
Hybrid workflow best practices
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is a bundled subscription that includes both AutoCAD LT for 2D drafting and Revit LT for Building Information Modeling (BIM).
It combines detailed DWG drawing production with coordinated BIM models, schedules, and sheets. The two applications are used together, allowing users to work across drafting and model-based documentation within the same project.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is used by solo practitioners and small to mid-size architecture practices firms, and design professionals that need both 2D drafting and introductory Building Information Modeling (BIM) within the same workflow.
It fits professionals working across design, documentation, and visualization without requiring advanced team collaboration tools.
Typical users include:
In practice, the suite supports users transitioning from CAD to BIM while maintaining established drafting workflows.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite includes both AutoCAD LT and Revit LT under a single subscription, combining both 2D drafting and Building Information Modeling (BIM) within the same project workflow.
This combined setup offers several practical advantages:
In practice, teams can develop coordinated BIM models in Revit LT while continuing to produce detailed 2D drawings in AutoCAD LT, bringing model-driven design and drawing-based deliverables into a single workflow.
The price of an AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription varies by term. An annual subscription is priced at
The total cost depends on your subscription term and location. Please check your local Autodesk website or authorized reseller for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing.
Revit LT is a BIM tool designed for single-user, architecture-focused workflows, while Revit includes additional capabilities for multidisciplinary design and team collaboration.
Revit LT is intended for simplified BIM workflows for architectural design and documentation, including interoperability, data management, presentation features, and basic structural modeling. Full Revit extends this with advanced structural and MEP modeling, multi-user worksharing, and advanced analysis tools, making it suitable for larger and more complex project environments.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite provides coordinated BIM workflows for individual users but does not include multi-user worksharing or shared model environments.
Projects can be coordinated through file exchange, linked models, and documentation workflows. For real-time collaboration across teams, Revit provides shared model and cloud-based coordination capabilities.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite fits small to mid-size architectural projects that require both drafting and introductory BIM workflows.
It focuses on coordinated models and documentation but does not include tools for structural, MEP, or multidisciplinary BIM. Projects involving multiple disciplines and large teams typically require the extended capabilities available in Revit.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite enables a gradual transition from CAD to BIM by allowing drafting and model-based workflows to run in parallel.
Teams can continue producing 2D drawings in AutoCAD LT while introducing BIM models, schedules, and coordinated sheets in Revit LT. This facilitates adoption of model-based design without changing existing documentation processes.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite is available as a subscription that includes access to both AutoCAD LT and Revit LT under a single license.
The subscription includes regular software updates, cloud rendering capabilities in Revit LT, cloud storage services, and Autodesk technical support, for ongoing project delivery and workflow adoption.