GRAEF is used to being at the forefront of innovation. Over a decade ago, this Wisconsin-based full-service firm was one of the first structural engineering companies in the US to adopt BIM.

GRAEF saw an opportunity to deliver unique services to its clients and the business decision paid off. Then, two years ago, the firm made another change in the way it works, and today, it is reaping the rewards once again.

“We’re a business, so we’re always looking for a competitive edge and a way to be profitable, that’s part of it,” explains Michael Vogel, Principal at GRAEF. “But at the same time we want to provide opportunities for our people that motivate them and bring out their best. That’s what inspires the team, what makes folks want to stay and solve the problem.”

At the heart of this initiative – named GRAEF Accelerate – are integrated BIM workflows using Autodesk® Revit®and Autodesk® Advance Steel®, which are opening new doors to smarter engineering solutions.

At a time when most firms outsource project detailing for fabrication, GRAEF is doing just the opposite - bringing detailing expertise in-house, and is using interoperable software tools in the Autodesk® AEC Collection to make it a reality.

It’s a move that’s already bringing several advantages and setting them apart from their competitors. But for Vogel, the most exciting aspect is how it’s accelerating the development of the firm’s people.

“It’s like the training I had 20 years ago, only on steroids” says Vogel. “By having our junior engineers model connection design in 3D, they get to understand exactly how a steel building fits together. Not only are we accelerating their projects, but we’re accelerating our internal training with our staff.” This experience is quickly developing a new breed of what Vogel calls ‘super engineers’ – well-rounded engineers who can deliver construction documents and detailing with the insight to spot and fix issues before they become problems.

“It’s the type of experience you can’t gain by sending the detailing to be done overnight by a subcontractor. You’re missing out on understanding all of these things that lend themselves to the next project, carrying all that efficiency and value into the process,” says Vogel.