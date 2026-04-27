Introduction

AutoCAD Foundations introduces essential features and workflows used across architecture, engineering, and design disciplines. Build the core skills you need to confidently start creating and editing drawings in AutoCAD. Read more.

Tour the AutoCAD UI (video)

Watch this video to get to know the AutoCAD interface. You'll see where to find important tools, how to navigate the workspace, and how the interface supports daily drafting tasks. Watch video (4:49 min.)

Drawing preparation

Begin learning AutoCAD by exploring the main workflows used in different fields. These free CAD tutorials cover basic setup and drafting skills. Completing both exercises will help you build a solid foundation. Read more.

Creating a reference line

Learn to draw basic 2D shapes like lines, rectangles, and circles. These are the building blocks for most AutoCAD drawings. Read more.

Creating a block

Create and use dynamic blocks to make your drawings more flexible and efficient. You'll see how one block can change its shape, size, or setup. Read more.