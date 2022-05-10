How to buy
Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM CNC programming software includes feature recognition and automation tools to reduce programming time and help you start machining sooner.
Use 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills with a range of configurations
Work with enhanced programming lathes, including automatic corner rounding, part handling, and more
Simulate sliding stock motion, use automatic tool mapping, and get advanced synchronization
Optimize CNC programs for multi-tasking turn-mill centers to reduce cycle times
Program 2- and 4-axis wire EDMs. Achieve high-surface quality with wire-specific strategies
Automate your workflow from design to NC code to help reduce programming time
Use feature recognition to scan, identify, and create machinable features from your design
Use FeatureCAM to help you select tools, stepover, stepdown, and more, providing programming consistency
Use collision avoidance to trim toolpaths, tilt tools, and avoid selected regions of your model
Update toolpaths to help avoid collisions with work-holding devices when programming parts
Avoid machine downtime. Highlight deviations between your programmed part and nominal design
Synchronize and optimize your machining operations and processes. Maximize machine utilization
Bar-fed mills
Program bar-fed mills, a type of mill-turn machine that combines continuous part production capabilities.
Swiss machining
Choose from multiple Swiss strategies, based on your available tooling and production volume.
CNC compatibility and simulation
Program a wide range of Swiss lathes from machine tool manufacturers globally.