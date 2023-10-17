Advanced Manufacturing

Swiss machining and production turning software

Manufacture small, precision parts at high volumes with Swiss machining. Use Fusion 360 with FeatureCAM software to unlock PartMaker and rapidly create highly accurate NC code for burr-free parts.

What is Swiss machining software?

Swiss machining software allows you to program your multi-axis and sliding headstock Swiss lathes easily. Swiss CAM software such as Autodesk PartMaker® (included in Fusion 360 with FeatureCAM) can produce CNC programs that drive main and sub-spindle machining operations. These can be used for turning, indexed and interpolated C-axis milling, Y-axis, and B-axis milling.

How do I use Swiss machining software?

Swiss machining software helps you quickly produce small, accurate parts through synchronous cutting on Swiss and multi-axis lathes. Visual synchronization in Autodesk PartMaker allows NC code to be created and optimized to maximize machine productivity.

Program Swiss and multi-axis lathes

Post processors allow CNC code to be exported to suit the unique capabilities of your specific machine tool. Autodesk PartMaker includes a library of proven, configurable post processors for Swiss and multi-axis lathes. Customize the NC output to suit your application with easy to use post processor edits.

Machine simulation for Swiss lathes

Verify and visualize your Swiss machining process with a digital twin of your specific lathe. Autodesk PartMaker includes machine simulation and collision checking of Swiss and multi-axis lathes from major machine manufacturers, including twin-spindle multi-toolpost machines.

Dedicated solutions for Swiss and production turning

Fusion 360 with FeatureCAM software includes PartMaker for specialist CAM programming of Swiss and multi-axis lathes.

Swiss machining

Gain focused Swiss strategies for precision machining.

Watch video (1:48 min.)

Cycle time efficiency

Help increase productivity by reducing cycle times.

Watch video (1:31 min.)

CNC compatibility and simulation

Program a wide range of Swiss and multi-axis lathes.

Watch video (1:25 min.)

Multi-channel NC code

Simplify the production of multi-channel machining code.

Watch video (1:32 min.)

See how people are using PartMaker

ASTRO MEDICAL 

Swiss machining for complex medical parts

This medical device manufacturer uses PartMaker to produce highly engineered precision parts for the medical industry.

Watch video (2:11 min.)

Image courtesy of Astro Medical

MARVER MED

Complex jobs are their niche

Production turning software enables this precision manufacturer to grow business and differentiate with more complex jobs.

Watch video (2:01 min.)

Image courtesy of Marver Med

SMITH BROTHERS PUSHRODS

High-tolerance parts, faster

This manufacturer of superior-quality pushrods creates high-tolerance parts with minimal turnaround time.

Watch video (2:25 min.)

Image courtesy of Smith Brothers Pushrods

See related products

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Product details
FeatureCAM

CAM automation for CNC programming—now available as part of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM

Product details

Let's talk

Choosing a software provider for Swiss and production machining is a decision that can deliver huge benefits. Speak with an Autodesk sales representative to learn how our advanced manufacturing solutions can help your business.

Call 1-855-612-9998 (toll-free in US).

Call us Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time, or fill in the form and one of our experts will contact you.