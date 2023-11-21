See how Autodesk Vault has evolved

What’s new in Autodesk Vault?

Every release of Autodesk Vault is packed with user-requested updates to help you speed up design workflows, reduce repetitive tasks, and work the way you want.

Autodesk Vault 2025: Workflow enhancements for greater efficiency and productivity

The latest release of Autodesk Vault continues to help accelerate your overall design creation and data management experience.

New features in Autodesk Vault 2025

PDF property management

Synchronize model properties automatically and conveniently during the creation of a PDF file.

 

New copy design in Vault Basic

Reduce time and cost with new functionality in Vault Basic that lets you copy existing designs and update them, rather than starting from scratch.

 

Criteria-based basic search

Improve basic search capabilities by defining and applying search filters.

 

Email notifications on lifecycle transitions

Work efficiently with automated email notifications alerting team members as designs progress through lifecycle states and need their attention.

 

Deploying client configurations

Ensure consistency and compliance while minimizing confusion due to individual configuration errors.

 

Purge enhancements

Keep your Vault environment continuously optimized and your file storage use under control with automated file purging.

 

Vault account password enhancements

Easily configure settings for Vault account password compliance and security.

 

Thin client enhancements

Enjoy more administrator customization options, improved workspace navigation, improved sorting behavior, and enhanced markup viewing capabilities.

 

Autodesk Vault 2024: what’s new overview video (video: 2:46 min.)

Autodesk Vault 2024: Intuitive tools for collaboration

Speed up product development with new features in Autodesk Vault 2024.

New features in Autodesk Vault 2024

Copy folder

Easily start new projects by copying previous project folder structures.

Automated CAD formats for document control

Automatically publish and manage DXF and STEP files from CAD files within the design release process.

Peer review for lifecycle state transition

Enforce peer reviews for state changes to facilitate delegation of authority and increase transparency.

Backup and restore enhancements

Back up your Vault environment with more flexibility. Selectively back up vault and library databases to reduce the time and space required for the backup process.

Inventor design data and template management

Easily manage and deploy Inventor design data and templates to users directly from Vault.

Thin client enhancements

Improve productivity and efficiency with the ability to easily expand or collapse rows in a tree view on the file and items details page.

 

Vault 2023: what’s new overview video (video: 2:39 min.)

Autodesk Vault 2023: More modern, connected, and insightful than ever

Customer-driven enhancements boost productivity and the new Vault Gateway makes it easier to connect remote users.

New features in Autodesk Vault 2023

Vault gateway

Access Vault data securely when working remotely without the need for a VPN connection.

AutoCAD add-in enhancements

Focus on your design tasks while viewing important design data and data management workflows for optimum efficiency.

Lifecycle state colors

Easily recognize the state of files in the file grid by color.

User interface enhancements

Experience a brand-new user interface with a modern dark and light look and feel.

Inventor instance properties support

Save time with access to instance properties in Vault without having to go back to Inventor.

Inventor read-only mode

Gain more control over how you view Inventor files using Inventor read-only.

Markups

Collaborate by marking up designs to add and share comments, information, and suggestions for design changes.

Design file restrictions

As an administrator, you can customize and enforce design file restrictions for check-in through the Vault client.

Column customization in multiple dialogs

Access valuable data while performing other workflows in Vault with customized view functionality.

Autodesk Vault 2022 what’s new overview (video: 2:37 min.)

Autodesk Vault 2022: Collaboration is easier than ever

Gain more automation and the flexibility to work with design data anywhere, anytime with Autodesk Vault 2022. 

New features in Vault 2022

Inventor model states and Vault

Use the power and flexibility of Inventor Model States in Vault to work faster and more efficiently.

Thin client access

Access and view design data, bill of materials, and change orders using only your web browser and Vault credentials.

Duplicate search

Combine properties filtered with geometric search capabilities to improve duplicated search workflows.

Administrator user and group management

Manage users, groups, and profile attributes for greater productivity.

Autodesk ID integration

Use Autodesk ID when logging in to provide more flexibility.

Additional audit logs

Track user access data, including Vault name, date and time, and which client and authentication type was used.

Mobile app

Work with your design and engineering data on the go on your mobile phone or tablet.

Replication technology enhancement

Improve usability by eliminating the need for object ownership and simplifying your replication environment.

New installer experience

Install all Vault add-ins at the same time automatically with a simplified Vault client installer.

Participate in Vault technology previews

Review pre-release functionality and provide your feedback directly to the Vault development team. Your feedback can have a direct impact on future releases of Vault.