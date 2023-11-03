How to buy
This roadmap may make statements regarding future events and development efforts for our products and services. These statements reflect our current expectations based on what we know today. Our plans are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future delivery of products, services, or features, and purchasing decisions should not be made based upon these statements. We do not assume any responsibility to update this roadmap to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the publish date of this roadmap.
Our roadmap is not a comprehensive list of everything coming in Autodesk Vault. We simply want to give you a glimpse into some of the areas we’re working on. For a list of capabilities shipped in the past, please visit the Autodesk Vault releases page.
For authors and those of you who use CAD design tools, we’re adding more capabilities to keep you focused on your work.
For participants who are non-CAD users, we’re helping you to easily access and work with engineering data.
For administrators, we’re continuing to modernize your experience to keep you focused on maintaining a smooth overall experience for authors and other users.
Review pre-release functionality and provide your feedback directly to the Autodesk Vault development team. Your feedback can have a direct impact on future releases of Autodesk Vault.