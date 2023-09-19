On the manufacturing side, Zenbooth has also taken a technology-first approach to streamline and improve its manufacturing processes and operations. By 2019, their use of Airtable had hit a wall with inventory control. It was time to find another answer. However, the team quickly found that many solutions on the market would require a huge, expensive time investment to get started.

“We were really looking for something that would help us easily manage the inventory, production line, and team’s time so we could better understand where everything was going,” Evans says. “We evaluated 33 different ERP vendors. From the get-go, I saw that Autodesk Fusion Operations was designed around timing. We all needed this missing link, and it was a really good fit for us.”

Inventory management and lead times were a constant challenge for Zenbooth—especially post-pandemic with the disrupted supply chain. They set a goal to have the lowest lead time for a privacy pod manufactured in the U.S. In Zenbooth’s first implementation of Fusion Operations, they directly integrated their sales order queue from Shopify and converted the sales orders to production orders. The visibility gained from the increased granularity of order-specific production dates helped reduce lead times from 90-120 days to 40 days, translating to a 55-67% efficiency gain.

“With Fusion Operations, I got very accurate answers on our lead times and there was no longer this mysterious vacuum of production or shipping dates,” says Sean Gaffney, Operations Manager, Zenbooth. “This was a huge problem we were trying to solve with the software, and it did the job beautifully. It’s very precise.”

Transparency and quality control have also dramatically increased with Fusion Operations by using the lot number feature. Zenbooth can now record each production order when the production team will produce it, and what materials will be used in its making. This number is also transferred over to the sales order in the shipping module.

The team can see which customers received a specific product along with the data about who worked on it and when. If there’s ever a quality control issue, they can immediately identify it and address the manufacturing processes for future production.