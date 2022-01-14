CAD design software

CAD (computer aided design) design is used in almost every industry, in projects as wide-ranging as landscape design, bridge construction (US site), office building design, and movie animation (US site). With 2D or 3D CAD programs, you can perform a variety of tasks: you can create a 3D model of a design, apply material and light effects, and document the design with dimensions and other annotations. With features like point clouds (*), you can add real-life context to your drawings to create a digital twin or recreate physical objects in your designs

*All links point to the US site.