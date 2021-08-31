Teknik Engineering, a Dogus Group company, provides engineering and consultancy services for construction projects with 40 years of experience. Standing out with its success in complex projects such as rail systems, subways and trams, Teknik Engineering owes this to its technological infrastructure besides its expert human resources. Kirikkale High Speed Train Station, undertaken by the Teknik Engineering team, was an important part of the mega project Kayas-Yerkoy High Speed Rail System. Experiencing the advantages of using Autodesk Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection, the integrated software that offers a powerful BIM infrastructure, the team achieved a significant success in this project.