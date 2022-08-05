How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Leading companies like Airbus, GM, and Under Armour use Fusion 360 to leverage modern workflows that unlock creativity and help solve important and unique design challenges.
Empower your students with the tool that provides advanced workflows and capabilities like generative design and advanced simulation in a collaborative and easy to learn CAD/CAM environment.
Fusion 360's cloud based platform enables students to work collaboratively and educators to provide feedback easily while automatically keeping data and projects organized.
Get everything you need to teach advanced, modern workflows and give students a strong foundation today for the skills of tomorrow.
You and your students can get up to speed with Fusion 360 fast. Gain an overview of sketching, parametric solid modeling, exporting files for 3D printing, and more.
Help your students gain next-gen foundational knowledge in CAD design, digital manufacturing workflows, machining, and milling with content you can easily integrate into your curriculum.
Help students build industry-relevant skills. Self-paced pathways include CAD for mechanical design, simulation for static stress analysis, generative design, and more.
We've taken care of the hard part. Get everything you need with easy-to-download files required to run an engaging CAD competition for your students.
These engaging CAD projects are designed for the classroom and help students learn fundamental design skills through real-world exercises. Explore five projects in the CAD for mechanical design learning pathway.
Eligible educators can access 125 single-user subscriptions per product—and assigned students can get started in just minutes.
Get simple, step-by-step instructions for how to onboard and offboard your students.
Make classroom collaboration easy and secure. Set up projects and files inside the software and assign roles to manage access.
Follow these easy, step-by-step instructions to set up your lab and give every student seamless access to Fusion 360.
Help students gain confidence and stand out in the job market by earning industry-validated certifications in mechanical engineering.
Access the official Autodesk forum for educators to discuss best practices, curriculum, and questions about Fusion 360.
Get documentation for a wide variety of manufacturing functions, from an intro to 2D machining to generating multi-axis operations and more.
Click the chat icon in the bottom right corner of the page to find the help you need to get products, set up accounts, install software, and more.