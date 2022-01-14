How to buy
Machinists at innovative companies such as Airbus, Conturo Prototyping, and Under Armour use Fusion 360 to optimize processes and solve critical manufacturing challenges.
Students can collaborate across design and manufacturing workflows with the cloud-based software platform designed to meet the opportunities of the next generation of industry.
Fusion 360's integrated CAD/CAM platform with its intuitive UI and built-in tool libraries allows students to spend less time learning software and more time using it.
Autodesk's machining learning pathways contain freely available learning modules, courses, projects, and other resources to help students build industry-relevant skills to successfully launch their careers. Pathways include CAM for 2.5 axis milling, CAM for turning, CAM for multi-axis milling, and more.
Introduce your students to modern CNC fundamentals through learning modules, quizzes, and challenge exercises you can integrate into your curriculum.
Created in collaboration with industry, our role-aligned certifications validate student skill sets and help prepare them for the workplace.
We've taken care of the hard part. Get everything you need with easy-to-download files required to run an engaging CAM competition.
These engaging CAM projects are designed for the classroom and help students learn fundamental design skills with real-world parts. Explore eleven projects in the CAM for 2.5 axis milling learning pathway.
Eligible educators can access 125 single-user subscriptions per product—and assigned students can get started in just minutes.
Get simple, step-by-step instructions for how to onboard and offboard your students.
Make classroom collaboration easy and secure. Set up projects and files inside the software and assign roles to manage access.
Follow these easy, step-by-step instructions to set up your lab and give every student seamless access to Fusion 360.
Help students gain confidence and stand out in the job market by earning certifications designed for the CNC machinist.
Access the official Autodesk forum for educators to discuss best practices, curriculum, and questions about Fusion 360.
Get documentation for a wide variety of manufacturing functions, from an intro to 2D machining to generating multi-axis operations and more.
Click the chat icon in the bottom right corner of the page to find the help you need to get products, set up accounts, install software, and more.