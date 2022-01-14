Manufacturing educator resources

Autodesk Fusion 360 helps students learn real-world skills and prepare for exciting careers in the future of advanced manufacturing.

Why Fusion 360?

Made for professionals

Machinists at innovative companies such as Airbus, Conturo Prototyping, and Under Armour use Fusion 360 to optimize processes and solve critical manufacturing challenges.

Industry 4.0 ready

Students can collaborate across design and manufacturing workflows with the cloud-based software platform designed to meet the opportunities of the next generation of industry.

Reduces "time to talent"

Fusion 360's integrated CAD/CAM platform with its intuitive UI and built-in tool libraries allows students to spend less time learning software and more time using it.

Fusion 360 in your machining classes

William Maluki prototyping a metal design with Fusion 360

Industry-backed learning content to support your curriculum

Autodesk's machining learning pathways contain freely available learning modules, courses, projects, and other resources to help students build industry-relevant skills to successfully launch their careers. Pathways include CAM for 2.5 axis milling, CAM for turning, CAM for multi-axis milling, and more.

Featured teaching resources for Fusion 360

Student working on a computer in a CNC machine shop

CAD, CAM, and Practical CNC Machining for Milling

Introduce your students to modern CNC fundamentals through learning modules, quizzes, and challenge exercises you can integrate into your curriculum.

 

A student in a CNC lab working on a machine

Role-aligned certifications to spark new careers

Created in collaboration with industry, our role-aligned certifications validate student skill sets and help prepare them for the workplace.

 

Teacher and student looking at a 3D model on a computer screen

Challenge students with the Contest-in-a-box

We've taken care of the hard part. Get everything you need with easy-to-download files required to run an engaging CAM competition.

Teacher in front of class with a Fusion 360 milling project on screen

New projects in CAM for 2.5 axis milling

These engaging CAM projects are designed for the classroom and help students learn fundamental design skills with real-world parts. Explore eleven projects in the CAM for 2.5 axis milling learning pathway.

Set up your classroom

Someone at a computer viewing Autodesk products

Student software access

Eligible educators can access 125 single-user subscriptions per product—and assigned students can get started in just minutes.

 

A teacher and student looking at a computer screen

Set up guide

Get simple, step-by-step instructions for how to onboard and offboard your students.

A man in an Autodesk Technology Center using a robotic arm to manufacture a design

Coursework management

Make classroom collaboration easy and secure. Set up projects and files inside the software and assign roles to manage access.

High school students in a computer lab

Lab set up

Follow these easy, step-by-step instructions to set up your lab and give every student seamless access to Fusion 360.

 

Certifications to guide students’ careers in manufacturing

Help students gain confidence and stand out in the job market by earning certifications designed for the CNC machinist.

Badge for Fusion 360 Certified Associate

CAM for 2.5 Axis Milling

Associate | 90 minute exam

 

Badge for Fusion 360 Certified Associate

CAM for Turning

Associate | 90 minute exam

 

Badge for Fusion 360 Certified Professional

CAM for 3 Axis Milling

Professional | 120 minute exam

 

Badge for Fusion 360 Certified Expert

CAM for Multi-Axis Milling

Expert | 120 minute exam

 

Prepare your students for their future in manufacturing

Get help whenever you need it

Access the official Autodesk forum for educators to discuss best practices, curriculum, and questions about Fusion 360.

 

Get documentation for a wide variety of manufacturing functions, from an intro to 2D machining to generating multi-axis operations and more.

 

Virtual assistant with access to support

Click the chat icon in the bottom right corner of the page to find the help you need to get products, set up accounts, install software, and more.

 

Connect with us

