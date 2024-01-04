AUTODESK EDUCATION COMMUNITY

Inspiring young people to become science and technology leaders through FIRST Robotics Competitions. 

Resources for robotics teams

Design and test before you build your robot. 

Free design & make software

Autodesk software is available for all students, teachers, coaches, and mentors.

 

Use the kit

Learn how to use Autodesk Fusion to design and make your robot in CAD/CAM.

 

Test with Synthesis

Use simulator technology to test, simulate, and experiment with your robot models.

 

Free software for FIRST Robotics Competitions

Fusion logo

Fusion

Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM tool that helps teams explore design ideas and create models for 3D printing and machining.

 

Inventor logo

Inventor

Autodesk Inventor enables teams to produce 3D models that can help with the design, visualization, and simulation of the robot’s functionality.

 

Synthesis logo

Synthesis

Test your CAD designs for driver practice, robot code emulation, strategy, and more with this robotics simulator.

 

AutoCAD logo

AutoCAD

Use computer-aided design software to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.

 

Additional resources to support FIRST competitors

FRC 2024 Kit of Parts

We’ve curated Fusion files of the Kit of Parts to get you started.

Field model

Experience the field model in Fusion.

