How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Design and test before you build your robot.
Autodesk software is available for all students, teachers, coaches, and mentors.
Learn how to use Autodesk Fusion to design and make your robot in CAD/CAM.
Use simulator technology to test, simulate, and experiment with your robot models.
Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM tool that helps teams explore design ideas and create models for 3D printing and machining.
Autodesk Inventor enables teams to produce 3D models that can help with the design, visualization, and simulation of the robot’s functionality.
Test your CAD designs for driver practice, robot code emulation, strategy, and more with this robotics simulator.
We’ve curated Fusion files of the Kit of Parts to get you started.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.