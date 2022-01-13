Kalitta uses Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection–they design the clutch assembly in Autodesk Inventor and manufacture it using Autodesk best-in-class CAM machining solutions. Specifically, “adaptive” tool paths result in light, fast and constant-engagement strategies that widely replace slower, heavier cuts. The resulting improvements in tool life and performance have reduced machining time on main clutch components from 30 hours to 10 hours.

“We have built our entire parts manufacturing and design program with the help of Autodesk technology,” said Chad Head, General Manager at Kalitta Motorsports. “We started in 2015 machining our clutch assemblies and now we are doing clutch assemblies, cylinder heads, and so many more parts. It is a huge cost savings and so much more efficient. The Autodesk software is a game-changer for us, and they are an integral part of our success at Kalitta Motorsports and Kalitta Air.”