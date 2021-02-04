Autodesk customer stories

How to buy
AECO
See how Obayashi built a complex Bird Paradise in Singapore using a “nature-first” approach and advanced tech like BIM and digital twins.
AECO
Sustainable architects evolved a 100-year-old auto showroom into a future-focused headquarters designed for sustainability and occupant well-being.
AECO
Cloud-based collaboration technology helped Skanska and partners find common ground on one of Europe’s biggest urban renewal projects.
“Revit and 3D modeling allows us to understand complex shapes a lot better. Using a digital twin of the building itself, we can zoom into every single aspect. We can spin it around, coordinate it with the structural engineer, with everyone else before we even start onsite.”
— Christian Natterodt, Associate/Project Architect, Orms
PD&M
A leading manufacturer of industrial X-ray systems uses digital twins in manufacturing, AI, and cloud collaboration to transform this family-run company.
Emerging Tech
Hardshell Labs advances desert tortoise conservation efforts by duping one of its biggest predators—ravens—using 3D-printing.
PD&M
Heirloom’s direct air capture (DAC) technology uses limestone to safely capture and store carbon dioxide, with the goal of removing 1 billion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere every year by 2035.
“Before, you needed to send a design to a specialist company, and the component would come back two weeks later. [With Fusion] we can iterate almost on a daily basis. People have an idea in the morning, design it, and then 3D print it and test it that day.”
— Robin Simsa, CEO, Revo Foods
M&E
Acclaimed VFX company invested early in cloud-based production to empower a global remote workforce and build a resilient business.
M&E
A custom data pipeline and workflows in the cloud help Amazon Studios’ production teams deliver complex, large-scale film and TV productions.
M&E
A global crew of volunteers formed a virtual animation studio to create an award-winning short film about a child living through the chaos of war.
“It’s clear that [OpenUSD] will become the awaited standard for 3D data. Autodesk realized this early on and has gained a good head start…Maya makes it very familiar for users to work with.”
— Raymond Kreppene, Chief Technology Officer, Qvisten
Learn how people in a wide array of industries are using Autodesk products and solutions.
Meet the innovators who are transforming architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.