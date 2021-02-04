Autodesk customer stories

Construction workers look at a tablet in front of a building with a digital overlay of the building design.

Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Woman examines a product design on a computer screen.

Product Design & Manufacturing

Man viewing VFX shot of a galaxy on computer screens.

Media & Entertainment

Architecture, Engineering & Construction customer stories

Bird Paradise Singapore under construction aerial view

AECO

Bird Paradise in Singapore puts nature first with advanced design

See how Obayashi built a complex Bird Paradise in Singapore using a “nature-first” approach and advanced tech like BIM and digital twins.

Lake | Flato’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, repurposed from a 100-year-old building using sustainable technology

AECO

Lake|Flato transforms a historic building into a dream office with adaptive reuse

Sustainable architects evolved a 100-year-old auto showroom into a future-focused headquarters designed for sustainability and occupant well-being.

AECO

Skanska uses cloud collaboration to drive progress in Oslo’s urban renewal

Cloud-based collaboration technology helped Skanska and partners find common ground on one of Europe’s biggest urban renewal projects.

What people say about Autodesk Architecture, Engineering & Construction technology

Aerial view of The Standard London, a repurposed 1970s building situated next to the Victorian Gothic St. Pancras railway station.

Orms revives a 1970s building as a boutique hotel using adaptive reuse architecture

“Revit and 3D modeling allows us to understand complex shapes a lot better. Using a digital twin of the building itself, we can zoom into every single aspect. We can spin it around, coordinate it with the structural engineer, with everyone else before we even start onsite.”

— Christian Natterodt, Associate/Project Architect, Orms

Product Design & Manufacturing customer stories

A man holds a small, textured object and compares it with digital images from scans and simulations displayed on screens

PD&M

VisiConsult drives innovation with AI and digital twins in manufacturing

A leading manufacturer of industrial X-ray systems uses digital twins in manufacturing, AI, and cloud collaboration to transform this family-run company.

Emerging Tech

Meet the “Techno-Tort,” a robotic warrior for desert tortoise conservation

Hardshell Labs advances desert tortoise conservation efforts by duping one of its biggest predators—ravens—using 3D-printing.

Two workers examine Heirloom's direct air capture (DAC) equipment to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

PD&M

Climate tech start-up Heirloom’s carbon-capture technology removes CO2 from the air

Heirloom’s direct air capture (DAC) technology uses limestone to safely capture and store carbon dioxide, with the goal of removing 1 billion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere every year by 2035.

What people say about Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing technology

Rendering of production line with Food Fabricator X2 machines for Revo Foods 3d printed seafood alternatives
Image courtesy of Revo Foods

Revo Foods’ 3D food printer brings plant-based seafood alternatives to supermarkets

“Before, you needed to send a design to a specialist company, and the component would come back two weeks later. [With Fusion] we can iterate almost on a daily basis. People have an idea in the morning, design it, and then 3D print it and test it that day.”

— Robin Simsa, CEO, Revo Foods

Media & Entertainment customer stories

Two white males collaborate in front of dual monitors and a laptop in an open-office setting

M&E

Jellyfish Pictures brings the studio to a global team of VFX artists

Acclaimed VFX company invested early in cloud-based production to empower a global remote workforce and build a resilient business.

M&E

Amazon Studios uses cloud-based production on next-gen entertainment

A custom data pipeline and workflows in the cloud help Amazon Studios’ production teams deliver complex, large-scale film and TV productions.

Still from the film Mila shows the title character with a scared expression.

M&E

Artists team up in the cloud to animate Cinzia Angelini’s anti-war story Mila

A global crew of volunteers formed a virtual animation studio to create an award-winning short film about a child living through the chaos of war.

What people say about Autodesk Media & Entertainment technology

3D-animated character created by Qvisten Animation
Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation

Qvisten Animation conquers creative workflow complexities with OpenUSD

“It’s clear that [OpenUSD] will become the awaited standard for 3D data. Autodesk realized this early on and has gained a good head start…Maya makes it very familiar for users to work with.”

— Raymond Kreppene, Chief Technology Officer, Qvisten

