ONEAL

O’NEAL & Quintessential Design Deliver a Smarter, Safer Helmet With Autodesk Fusion

CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY

Helmet shell prototype undergoing water-spray testing during product development and safety validation.
Image courtesy of O'NEAL

See how O’NEAL and Quintessential Design developed a new motocross and mountain biking helmet that could save a rider’s life.

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See how O’NEAL and Quintessential Design developed a new motocross and mountain biking helmet that could save a rider’s life.See how O’NEAL and Quintessential Design developed a new motocross and mountain biking helmet that could save a rider’s life.

Fusion helped us save on costs because if you take an average design process of such an implementation, it takes up to 24 months. We did it in six months.

—Thomas Adam Saier, head of design, O’NEAL Europe