That distinction mattered to Eric Meister, Vice President at Ulliman Schutte. On other projects, he says, a model often arrives late and looks impressive, but the important decisions have already been made. On this project at the Mill Creek, Burgess & Niple had planning-level 3D information in front of the team when the design was only 15% to 20% developed.

"Some other jobs I've been on, the model comes at the end and it's great, but you didn't make decisions on it," Meister says.

Progressive design-build meant the three organizations were already working together at that stage, giving them a common place to test layouts and program decisions before the design became too difficult or expensive to change.

Burgess & Niple also made an early technical decision: models and existing-condition data would be geolocated, so laser scans, drone imagery, GIS information, Civil 3D data, and Revit models all appeared in their correct position across the site. Autodesk Forma (formerly Autodesk Construction Cloud) gave the firms a shared environment to publish, access, and review current project information rather than work from separate copies.

That approach paid off almost immediately: the team scanned an existing underground utility tunnel alongside the proposed pump station structure and compared its position against MSDGC's record information and potholing survey data. The 3D laser scan data aligned to within an inch of existing conditions.

"That gave us a lot of confidence that, spatially, the Revit model of the existing underground utility tunnel was positioned correctly and that we could ultimately use that information to aid in design of the nearby deep foundations," says Paige Forney, Project Manager at Burgess & Niple.

The initial assumption had been that utilities within the existing tunnel would need to be relocated, a major, costly, disruptive undertaking, says Jeff Eilers, Principal in Charge at Burgess & Niple. With a more reliable picture of their actual location, the team instead designed the new pump station parallel to the existing tunnel, keeping those utilities in service, and routed new conveyance around the tunnel, existing outfalls, an old pump vault, and other below-grade infrastructure.