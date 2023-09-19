To bring the C60 Pro to life, BluArmor relied on Autodesk Fusion. With Fusion, the team created a unified model for design, mechanics, and electronics. Parametric layouts provided control over key components, including the PCB, battery, and docking system, while built-in tools for sectioning and simulation enabled faster and more reliable design decisions.

Fusion allowed the team to approach the C60 Pro as a connected system, allowing internal components and external interfaces to be refined together without disturbing the overall design. This helped them optimize tight internal packaging, improve sealing strategies, and fine-tune interaction elements, while validating weak points in docking and thin-wall areas digitally without the need for physical prototypes.

The three-button modular interface and wireless T-Stick were designed for intuitive use even with gloves and without diverting a rider’s attention. The design required careful shaping of ridges, chamfers, and how the button feels when pressed. Fusion enabled continuous modeling of button geometry and spacing with rapid prototyping. Multiple variations were tested, ensuring the controls were easy to use in real-world riding conditions.

Integrating RIDEAURA™ LED visibility technology as a safety feature required precise control over LED placement, diffusion, and visibility angles. Fusion’s design tools facilitated iteration until the perfect balance between clarity, visibility, and seamless integration was achieved.

Fusion also supported a platform-based approach across the C-series (C20, C40, C50, and C60). The parametric core design ensured that BluArmor could reuse and adapt key elements like PCB layouts, battery sizes, and docking systems across different models without having to start from scratch. This helped them solve multiple engineering challenges while building a scalable product ready for manufacturing, all within one unified design environment.

“Fitting communication systems, batteries, LEDs, and docking mechanisms into a small helmet-mounted device while keeping it comfortable and with an aerodynamically friendly design was a huge challenge,” says Saheem Saleem, Senior Industrial Designer, BluArmor. “Fusion helped us treat the product as a complete system, allowing the design, mechanical, and electronics teams to work on the same model, check clearances, and iterate quickly without losing design intent.”

“It allowed us to digitally test sealing, component placement, and button ergonomics and simulate stresses before building prototypes,” he adds. “Ultimately, it helped us refine durability and rider usability faster and more reliably.”