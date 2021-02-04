Watch the 2020 Autodesk film, TV, games, and design visualization show reel (4:08 min.)
Watch the 2020 Autodesk film, TV, games, and design visualization show reel (4:08 min.)
Every painting Benjamin Pratt creates begins in AutoCAD LT. He sketches different designs on the computer first before transferring them onto the canvas. This allows him to take the guesswork out of everything, much like an architect would need to do in designing a building. His minimalist art is painted by hand, and requires the precision that only comes from the original CAD software.