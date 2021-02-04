Customer stories

Benjamin Pratt: AutoCAD Artist

AUTOCAD CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY

 

Every painting Benjamin Pratt creates begins in AutoCAD LT. He sketches different designs on the computer first before transferring them onto the canvas. This allows him to take the guesswork out of everything, much like an architect would need to do in designing a building. His minimalist art is painted by hand, and requires the precision that only comes from the original CAD software.

Watch video (01:54 min.)

