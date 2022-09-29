How to buy
Autodesk envisions a better world designed and made for all. We recognize that we cannot do this alone, nor all at once. Our suppliers play a key role in our success. Our global footprint presents an opportunity to partner with our global network of suppliers to positively impact the communities and environments in which we operate.
Autodesk is committed to driving net-neutral carbon admissions. Our aim is to work with suppliers who are proactively managing relevant ESG issues, setting goals for the highest priority issues, and holding themselves accountable to performance improvement.
ESG is an acronym for environmental, social, and governance and is a term that can be applied to corporate performance. Various ESG measures are used by different stakeholders, like investors, customers, and regulators, to evaluate a company’s ESG performance. For example,