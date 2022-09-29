Autodesk sustainable purchasing

See also: Supplier Diversity

Interior view of the Autodesk office in Paris, France.

Chambers Architects and Luc Boegly

Responsible sourcing

Autodesk envisions a better world designed and made for all. We recognize that we cannot do this alone, nor all at once. Our suppliers play a key role in our success. Our global footprint presents an opportunity to partner with our global network of suppliers to positively impact the communities and environments in which we operate.

Interior view of the Autodesk office in Singapore.

Commitment

Autodesk is committed to driving net-neutral carbon admissions. Our aim is to work with suppliers who are proactively managing relevant ESG issues, setting goals for the highest priority issues, and holding themselves accountable to performance improvement.

Architect/interior designer persona(e) in the Autodesk Gallery at One Market in San Francisco, CA.

We ask our suppliers to:

  • Implement and track their own environmental management and use policies
  • Set and validate their own science-based target
  • Submit the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire
  • Report their performance publicly
  • Comply with Autodesk’s Partner Code of Conduct

Frequently asked questions

What is ESG?

ESG is an acronym for environmental, social, and governance and is a term that can be applied to corporate performance. Various ESG measures are used by different stakeholders, like investors, customers, and regulators, to evaluate a company’s ESG performance. For example,

  • Environment. What kind of impact does a company have on the environment? This can include a company’s carbon footprint and sustainability efforts that make up its supply chain.
  • Social. How does the company improve its social impact, both within the company and in the broader community? Social factors can include LGBTQ+ equality, racial diversity in the executive suite and staff overall, and inclusion programs and hiring practices.
  • Governance. How do the company’s board and management drive positive change? Governance includes everything from issues surrounding executive pay to diversity in leadership.

Below are definitions to commonly used terms in ESG:

  • CO2e: “Carbon dioxide equivalent” is the most commonly used metric for corporate GHG emissions disclosure. A single unifying metric for total emissions from GHGs with varying global warming impacts, including carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and hydrofluorocarbons.
  • CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. · CDP Climate Survey – a questionnaire developed by the CDP, an international nonprofit reporting organization, in which companies disclose their annual climate performance. Target has joined nearly 200 companies using CDP’s internationally recognized and standardized reporting platform to engage with our business partners on critical environmental issues, including climate policy. The CDP Climate Survey is the primary mechanism Target uses to track progress against our ambitious Climate Goals and gather climate performance data from our business partners.
  • Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs): Gases typically released from the combustion of fossil fuels and agricultural processes that trap heat from the sun in the earth’s atmosphere. GHGs include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3). GHGs are tracked in three categories, Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions.
  • Purchased Goods & Services (PG&S) – A sub-category of Scope 3 emissions (see definition below) that includes all upstream emissions from the production of products purchased or acquired by the company in the reporting year. Products include both goods (tangible products) and services (intangible products).
  • Renewable Energy: Clean energy from natural sources or processes that are constantly replenished and are typically associated with very low or no levels of GHG emissions. Sources of renewable energy include solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, biofuels, tidal and wave.
  • Science-Based Target (SBT): Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming to 1.5°C. · Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi): The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. SBTi defines minimum criteria for SBTs and participating companies submit their targets to SBTi for approval.
  • Scope 1 emissions - direct greenhouse (GHG) emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization (e.g., emissions associated with fuel combustion in boilers, furnaces, vehicles).
  • Scope 2 emissions - indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.
  • Scope 3 emissions - indirect GHG emissions that occur from sources not owned by the company. Examples include extraction and production of purchased materials/products, transportation and distribution of products, and business travel. Scope 3 emission sources include emissions both upstream and downstream of the organization’s activities. Scope 3 emissions fall within 15 categories. For a complete description of all scope 3 categories and quantification methods, see the GHG Protocol Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) Accounting and Reporting Standard.