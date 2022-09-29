How to buy
Autodesk envisions a better world designed and made for all. We recognize that we cannot do this alone, nor all at once. Our suppliers play a key role in our success. Our global footprint presents an opportunity to partner with our global network of suppliers to positively impact the communities and environments in which we operate.
Our vision is to be an industry leader in developing meaningful relationships with underrepresented businesses, including people of color-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, disabled-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, and other small businesses, in order to create a better world designed and made for all.
Autodesk believes its strength is in its diversity. An inclusive supplier base provides Autodesk with access to fresh ideas, innovation, and increases its competitive advantage. Creating a supplier base that reflects the demographics of Autodesk’s marketplace is good business for our customers, suppliers, and Autodesk.
Autodesk requires certification from a third-party company to be considered a diverse supplier. Many organizations exist to help small and diverse businesses in the United States. You can also become a certified diverse supplier or register as a small business, which may provide your business with additional opportunities.
NGLCC is a not-for-profit advocacy group that aims to expand the economic opportunities and advancement of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) business community.
NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises.
NVBDC is a nationally recognized and accepted source for corporations seeking certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States.
Service-disabled and veteran-owned business enterprises (DVBE) must obtain certification from the California Department of General Services. Small businesses can register through California Department of General Services or Small Business Administration (SBA).
Diverse suppliers and service providers are small, and/or minority, women, LGBTQ+, veteran, veteran-disabled, and disabled-owned businesses.
A business which is at least 51% owned, operated, managed, and controlled by an LGBT (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) person or persons who are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. The company must exercise independence from any non-LGBT business enterprise, have its principal place of business (headquarters) in the United States, and have formed as a legal entity in the United States. Visit National LGBT Chamber of Commerce for additional details.
A business which is at least 51% owned and operated by an individual(s) who are U.S. citizen(s) and their ancestry is African-American, Asian-American, Native-American, or Hispanic-American. Visit the National Minority Supplier Development Council for additional details.
A Tier I supplier that provides products or services and invoices to Autodesk for goods and services rendered directly by that supplier.
A supplier that provides products or services and invoices to the prime supplier for goods and services rendered directly or indirectly to Autodesk.
A business that is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a qualified veteran or veterans. Consult the Department of Veterans Administration and/or the appropriate state agency for further clarification.
A business that is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women who are U.S. citizens. "Control" in this context means exercising the power to make policy decisions. "Operate" in this context means being actively involved in the day-to-day management. Visit the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for more information.
Register on our online portal SupplierGATEWAY, which is a database of suppliers interested in doing business with Autodesk.
You will receive an email notification once you've completed the registration process.
Once you've completed the registration process, your information is immediately available on our Supplier Registration portal.
Autodesk does not release buyer names and contact information; however, our Responsible Sourcing staff works proactively with purchasers to provide exposure for diverse suppliers.
Yes, in the U.S only. Certification is the verification of ownership status for companies that declare they are minority, woman, LGBTQ+, veteran, veteran-disabled, disabled-owned or other classifications. We accept certifications from the following third-party agencies and their regional affiliates:
Other federal, state, and local certification agencies.