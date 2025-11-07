The interview process helps us get to know you, and helps you learn about our people, culture, and business. We’ll ask about your skills and experience, and you can ask us questions, too.

Be prepared to tell us about your achievements and the value you could bring to Autodesk. Be prepared to discuss your expertise in various software programs, coding language, or design tools relevant to the role. If you have a portfolio or samples of your work, be ready to share them with the interviewer.

Our interview process typically involves multiple rounds, each designed to evaluate different aspects of a candidate's qualifications. We focus on assessing technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and alignment with cultural values. The duration of the interview process can vary, generally taking anywhere from three weeks to three months. We encourage you to apply online and your recruiter will provide further details around the timeline.

There are many growth and development opportunities, and the team encourages internal development. Autodesk provides coaching and development that meets you where you are and helps you get to where you want to go.