Mike H., SVP, Research

Hear from Mike Haley, SVP of Research, to discover how Autodesk supports and empowers AI teams at Autodesk.

 

Tanvi D., Sr. Manager, Software Development

Tanvi is a Senior Manager of Software Development based in Bangalore, India. Dive into her world to discover the magic behind the screens at Autodesk.

 

Neena N., Director of Engineering

Learn about Neena’s impact as Director of Engineering in our Product Design and Manufacturing Solutions (PDMS) organization.

 

Artificial intelligence for design and make

Autodesk AI helps customers stay ahead of industry demands and technological shifts – accelerating innovation, creativity, and sustainability. Explore how we’re helping our customers push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Autodesk tech teams

Industry Teams

We develop innovative solutions tailored across key sectors, enabling professionals across industries to innovate, collaborate, and deliver high-quality outcomes using Autodesk software.

  • Architecture, Engineering, & Construction
  • Entertainment & Media Solutions
  • Product Design & Manufacturing Solutions

Platform Services & Emerging Tech

We drive innovation by developing advanced technologies and services that enhance Autodesk’s platforms and software products. By exploring emerging technologies and integrating them into the ecosystem, we improve user experiences and keep Autodesk at the forefront of the industry.

Enterprise Systems & Experience

We manage and enhance the internal systems and processes that support company operations and employee experience. By ensuring these systems are efficient, reliable, and user-friendly, we help employees work effectively and contribute to the overall success and operational excellence of the organization.

Growth Experience Technology

We leverage technology to drive business growth and elevate the customer experience, developing and implementing the strategies, tools, and platforms that enhance customer acquisition, engagement, and retention through innovative digital solutions.

Technology employee development

We prioritize continuous learning and development for technologists through initiatives like TechX and our annual AI/ML Hackathon.

TechX is an internal conference where builders, designers, and technical leaders unite to inspire and learn from each other. Participants explore Autodesk’s platform journey, industry trends, and strategic priorities, while forging valuable connections to drive innovation in Design and Make.

Our annual AI/ML Hackathon, organized by the AI Core Team and supported by AWS-sponsored Generative AI workshops, invites global employees to create innovative proofs of concept using machine learning with Autodesk data. This event provides mentorship, executive exposure, and encourages cross-departmental collaboration.

Featured tech roles

Software and AI/ML engineers

Design, develop, test, and maintain applications and systems.

  • Software engineers develop and enhance desktop, mobile, and cloud software for 3D design using technologies like C++, JavaScript, Python, and AWS.
  • AI/ML engineers improve Autodesk software by designing algorithms, analyzing data, and integrating AI/ML solutions for smarter, more efficient, and responsive software.

 

UX designer

Craft intuitive, efficient, and engaging user experiences.

  • Conduct user research, design interfaces, build prototypes, run usability tests, and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure designs align with brand standards.

 

Software architect

Design and oversee software systems to align with business goals and technical standards.

  • Provide technical leadership, ensure integration, scalability, performance, and security, and collaborate with stakeholders to incorporate innovative solutions.

 

Product manager

This work is essential to product innovation, customer satisfaction, and long-term growth.

  • Drive product strategy and execution.
  • Make strategic decisions, enhance customer experience, manage partnerships and branding, and collaborate across teams.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Have questions about working in tech at Autodesk? Find the answers below.

How would you describe what it’s like to work in Tech at Autodesk in a few sentences?

We work on products that change the whole world. The impact you have on everything that you touch and see is very rewarding. Working at a company that creates design software that allows anyone to make and build anything is inspiring.

 

Engineers have the opportunity to work on projects with significant global visibility and long-term impact. Autodesk is involved in high-profile partnerships and projects, such as being the Official Design and Make Platform for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA.

What’s the one thing you want candidates to know about a career in Tech at Autodesk?

If you have a passion for technology and want to solve problems by building a product that is used by millions of people, then this is the place to be! Something unique about Autodesk is that when you work in tech here, you are connected to countless industries.

What is Autodesk’s approach to interviews? How does the process work?

The interview process helps us get to know you, and helps you learn about our people, culture, and business. We’ll ask about your skills and experience, and you can ask us questions, too.

 

Be prepared to tell us about your achievements and the value you could bring to Autodesk. Be prepared to discuss your expertise in various software programs, coding language, or design tools relevant to the role. If you have a portfolio or samples of your work, be ready to share them with the interviewer.

 

Read “Five interview tips from an Autodesk technical recruiter” on the Autodesk Life blog

 

Our interview process typically involves multiple rounds, each designed to evaluate different aspects of a candidate's qualifications. We focus on assessing technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and alignment with cultural values. The duration of the interview process can vary, generally taking anywhere from three weeks to three months. We encourage you to apply online and your recruiter will provide further details around the timeline.

 

There are many growth and development opportunities, and the team encourages internal development. Autodesk provides coaching and development that meets you where you are and helps you get to where you want to go. 

What does the Tech organization look like at Autodesk?

Autodesk's technology organization is structured to foster high collaboration across its three global regions: AMER (Americas), APAC (Asia-Pacific), and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). This is facilitated by shared digital platforms and tools that enable seamless communication and project management across regions.

 

Our technical teams are concentrated in key global hubs, including San Francisco and Boston in the United States, which serve as major centers for product development and innovation. In Canada, Toronto is a leading hub for AI and cloud engineering, while Montreal focuses on media and entertainment technologies. India hosts a large engineering presence supporting infrastructure and product development, and Singapore serves as a hub for the APAC region. Autodesk Birmingham – the only Technology Center outside of North America – is a major hub for advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 innovation.

 

Autodesk's commitment to "collab-ovation" ensures that teams across AMER, APAC, and EMEA work together effectively, driving innovation and delivering solutions that meet the diverse needs of our global customer base.

