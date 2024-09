The interview process helps us get to know you, and helps you learn about our people, culture, and business. We’ll ask about your skills and experience, and you can ask us questions as well. Be prepared to tell us about your achievements and the value you could bring to Autodesk.

In a typical interview process, you will first meet with a recruiter, then the hiring manager. Next, you may also be asked to take a functional assessment. After that, you will meet with an interview team, typically 3-4 people.

Timing may vary based on role and location, so we suggest you speak with the recruiter for details specific to a particular role.