& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Transportation projects generate more data than ever before. Don’t let closed, legacy software leave it disconnected and difficult to manage. Autodesk connects your people, data, and workflows on an open, interoperable platform, with cloud collaboration and AI-powered capabilities built for modern infrastructure. So you can design and make resilient, future-ready infrastructure that stands the test of time.
Moving on from legacy software is a big decision. We’ve helped firms and agencies around the world make the switch successfully, and we’re ready to help you do the same with confidence, while keeping your teams productive and your projects on track.
say BIM & GIS convergence is essential for project management.
say interoperability improves collaboration.
say poor data impacts project delivery.
60% of transportation organizations report substantial progress in their digital transformation journeys to enable interoperability. Don't get left behind.
Learn how transportation asset owners can connect teams and data, improve project predictability, and make better decisions across the entire asset lifecycle.
Learn how engineering consultants can improve coordination, reduce rework, make faster decisions, and better scale project delivery.
—Russel Vine, General Manager, Strategic Communications & Engagement, Cross River Rail Delivery Authority
— Kelly M. Barber, Chief Engineer for Highway Administration at The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
It may have taken a PhD to set up your legacy software, but switching to Autodesk doesn’t have to be complicated. Connect with our team to evaluate Autodesk against your current technology and workflows, identify the right solutions for your needs, and build a clear path to transition while keeping your projects moving.