leave legacy software behind

Switch to Autodesk

The modern platform to plan, design, build, and maintain the resilient transportation infrastructure of the future.

A train runs over a bridge crossing a large river. Mountains and a beautiful green landscape are visible in the background.

The future of resilient infrastructure is interoperable.

Transportation projects generate more data than ever before. Don’t let closed, legacy software leave it disconnected and difficult to manage. Autodesk connects your people, data, and workflows on an open, interoperable platform, with cloud collaboration and AI-powered capabilities built for modern infrastructure. So you can design and make resilient, future-ready infrastructure that stands the test of time.

Moving on from legacy software is a big decision. We’ve helped firms and agencies around the world make the switch successfully, and we’re ready to help you do the same with confidence, while keeping your teams productive and your projects on track.

Transportation industry leaders agree: interoperability is no longer optional for resilient infrastructure.

85%

say BIM & GIS convergence is essential for project management.

83%

say interoperability improves collaboration.

84%

say poor data impacts project delivery.

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See why leading transportation firms are making the switch

60% of transportation organizations report substantial progress in their digital transformation journeys to enable interoperability. Don't get left behind.

Why transportation asset owners switch to Autodesk guide

Why Transportation Asset Owners Switch to Autodesk

Learn how transportation asset owners can connect teams and data, improve project predictability, and make better decisions across the entire asset lifecycle.

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Why Engineering Consultants Switch to Autodesk

Why Engineering Consultants Switch to Autodesk

Learn how engineering consultants can improve coordination, reduce rework, make faster decisions, and better scale project delivery.

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How Autodesk is helping teams build better

Discover your best path from legacy to Autodesk with a personalized implementation plan.

It may have taken a PhD to set up your legacy software, but switching to Autodesk doesn’t have to be complicated. Connect with our team to evaluate Autodesk against your current technology and workflows, identify the right solutions for your needs, and build a clear path to transition while keeping your projects moving.