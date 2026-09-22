Transportation projects generate more data than ever before. Don’t let closed, legacy software leave it disconnected and difficult to manage. Autodesk connects your people, data, and workflows on an open, interoperable platform, with cloud collaboration and AI-powered capabilities built for modern infrastructure. So you can design and make resilient, future-ready infrastructure that stands the test of time.

Moving on from legacy software is a big decision. We’ve helped firms and agencies around the world make the switch successfully, and we’re ready to help you do the same with confidence, while keeping your teams productive and your projects on track.