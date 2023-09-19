Cross River Rail is a major Brisbane infrastructure project delivering a 10.2-kilometre rail line, including 5.9 kilometres of twin tunnels beneath the Brisbane River and CBD, four new underground stations, and significant station and network works to increase capacity and resilience.

Complexity at mega-project scale needs clarity - not more documents

On a program this large, delivery partners generate huge volumes of design and construction information. Without consistent standards and connected data, models drift, coordination breaks down, and teams risk making critical decisions without a reliable view of real-world conditions - utilities, property boundaries, environmental constraints, and more.

Public confidence and operational readiness start long before opening day

CRRDA also needed a way to communicate complex engineering works with transparency, supporting stakeholder engagement and enabling scenario planning for safety and operations (from evacuation planning to emergency response), well before passengers ever step onto a platform.