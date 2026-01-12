Businesses often focus on fixing immediate problems rather than designing holistic, long-term solutions. But Phil Gilbert, former Head of Design at IBM, Founder of Gilbert Workshop, and Managing Partner of Ten X Labs, is reshaping this mindset.

Phil’s previous role at IBM saw him implement ‘design thinking’ – a process that prioritizes user needs and system-wide innovation – across all areas of business, reaching over 400,000 employees. With over 45 years of experience in both small startups and global enterprises, Phil has introduced design thinking beyond traditional creative roles, embedding it into industries spanning manufacturing, engineering, and technology, and making that change stick.

From streamlining production processes to enhancing product usability, he has demonstrated how design thinking can drive efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation at every level of an organization. Now, he consults with businesses and first-time founders on how to use these proven strategies for cultural transformation to move their organizations forward.