Let there be anything

Behind every breakthrough is a journey of persistence, precision, and possibility. With Autodesk, design and make anything—from first draft to final masterpiece.
PENTA is leading the pack in precision–and possibility–building a Formula 1 racetrack through the Las Vegas Strip in under a year.
From concept to concert, Native Instruments is proving that with the right platform, design and engineering play in harmony.
Not all heroes wear capes. Boxel Studio reimagines VFX using a new superpower to bring 'Superman & Lois' action to life.
Mastenbroek trenchers don't just move earth—they break new ground with machines uniquely designed and manufactured for any challenge.
From rough draft to reality, Autodesk gives architects, engineers, and contractors the power to design and build anything.
From first sketch to final production, Autodesk empowers product designers and engineers to design and manufacture anything.
From first sketch to final frame, Autodesk gives filmmakers, animators, and VFX artists the tools to make anything.
UK based multi-disciplinary artist and designer Tega Akinola shot to fame for her innovative and sustainable designs and collabs with brands like Nike. Now, she's celebrating limitless possibilities—and the power of Autodesk Fusion—with a one-of-a-kind summer sandal.
Share and be inspired by the amazing projects that designers and makers like you are creating with Autodesk.
Autodesk offers free access to our full portfolio of Design and Make software for eligible students and educators, empowering them with professional-grade tools to develop in-demand skills for careers in Design and Make industries.
Autodesk's Design and Make Platform (US Site) includes three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, that connect data, utilize AI-powered insights and automations, and help deliver business outcomes faster.
We’re glad you asked! Our State of Design & Make Report is an annual global study revealing insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation drives business resilience, sustainability, and talent management. Explore the latest trends and findings in the 2025 Report here (US Site).
Yes! Or more like “Yes and...” AutoCAD started it all in 1982, and today we are a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists, and production teams. Our extensive portfolio of cloud-based and desktop applications span a wide range of industries to empower innovators everywhere to design and make a better world.
Yes! With our Autodesk education plan, we give eligible students and educators free access to our professional-grade software and tools. Autodesk is committed to providing the in-demand skills, hands-on experience, and industry-recognized credentials that students need to secure resilient careers in Design & Make industries. Learn more about our education plan here.